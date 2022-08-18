Read full article on original website
Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
Skiers and riders can mark their calendars for the opening days of the 2022-23 ski season. While Arapahoe Basin and Loveland often vie for the bragging rights of which ski area opens first, Vail Resorts has released its opening days for all of its Colorado resorts.Keystone Resort will make snow soon and try to open as early as possible in October, according to Vail Resorts. Epic Pass holders also can take advantage of early access to the slopes an hour before the general public on Nov. 11, Nov. 18th and Dec. 2.Here are the opening dates for the rest of the Vail owned and operated areas:November 11th:VailBreckenridgeNovember 23th:Beaver Creek ResortCrested ButteSkiers at Breckenridge this year will get to ride on a new chairlift this season. It's located on Peak 8.RELATED: Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend
Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek announce opening dates for 2022-23 season, to limit sales on lift tickets
Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek announced opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season on Monday, according to a release from Vail Resorts. Vail Mountain is scheduled to open on the same day as Breckenridge, Nov. 11. Beaver Creek and Crested Butte are slated to open Nov. 23. While all opening...
Survey: Drones no match for fireworks at Avon’s Salute to the USA
Each year, the town of Avon hosts its largest signature event over the Fourth of July weekend. In the past, Salute to the USA has brought anywhere from 8,300 (in 2021) to nearly 25,000 people to Harry A. Nottingham Park. This year, with fireworks a no-go, an estimated 18,534 guests attended the event, according to a report in the Aug. 23 Town Council packet.
Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
Mikaela Shiffrin joins crowds in celebrating 2022 Snowsports Hall of Fame inductees in Vail
Hundreds of attendees enjoyed a surprise appearance Sunday from Mikaela Shiffrin at the Colorado Snowsports Museum’s 2022 Hall of Fame celebration at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. Shiffrin accepted the Competitor of the Year award which she received from the Colorado Snowsports Museum for 2022 as well...
Grand Hyatt Vail announces new senior leadership
Grand Hyatt Vail has announced that Houston Perkins will head Vail Residences at Cascade Village as general manager, and Cody Worden has been appointed as director of sales and marketing. Houston Perkins boasts a long career of hospitality and leadership experience within the Vail area, dating back to 1998. Before...
Molly Gallagher named spa manager at Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront
Molly Gallagher is now serving as Spa Manager at the award-winning Spa Anjali at The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa in Avon. Gallagher has been a part of the Spa Anjali team since 2009, starting as a massage therapist before being promoted to lead massage therapist and then spa supervisor. She has lived in the Vail area for more than 25 years and previously worked at Beaver Creek’s Allegria Spa and Vail’s Cascade Club and Spa. A graduate of New York’s Hofstra University, Gallagher is also licensed through the 1,000 hour program at the Boulder College of Massage Therapy. She is passionate about volunteering and has worked with the Education Foundation of Eagle County for more than a decade, currently serving as a trustee on the board of directors.
Kathleen Sedillo joins Slifer Smith and Frampton team
Kathleen Sedillo is the newest member of the Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate team. Based out of the 281 Bridge Street office location, Sedillo will be working in residential real estate for local clientele throughout the entire Vail Valley and introducing new homeowners to the area. Sedillomoved to Vail...
Aspen Daily News
Incident that closed airport Monday was 4th time this year private jet skipped runway
Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation. The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m....
Last member of Colorado mountain town police force resigns, leaving public to wonder 'what's next?'
According to the Town of Nederland, they're committed to rebuilding their police force after their last law enforcement official submitted their resignation, with their last day expected to be on September 30. A town of just 1,465 residents, once the September 30 deadline hits, the town will have no staff...
Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame to honor seven award recipients along with 2022 inductees
The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame will honor seven award recipients on Sunday, Aug. 21, in Vail as part of the Class of 2022 induction ceremony. John Dakin, Ron LeMaster, Peter Rietz, Jeannie Thoren, and Chester “Chet” Upham will be inducted at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at Sunday’s celebration of inspiration.
Bringing soul to the bandshell: Eli ‘Paperboy’ Reed brings his dynamic sound to Basalt
Eli “Paperboy” Reed has played juke joints in Mississippi, served as minister of music at a church in Chicago and taught gospel to at-risk youth in Harlem. On Aug. 24, he will bring his soulful, dynamic sound to Lions Park in Basalt for the third and final act in the free summer concert series hosted by The Arts Center at Willits, in partnership with the town of Basalt.
Carnes: Real friendships never expire
Anyone who has lived in Happy Valley longer than, oh, let’s say at least 10 years, knows exactly what I’m talking about. For some, it could be only a couple of years, but the result is usually the same. Long-lasting friendships in a resort community are as fleeting...
Vail Resorts workers say efforts to improve employee experience at odds with class-action settlement effort
Amid Vail Resorts efforts to present itself as a company that prioritizes resort talent, a lawsuit involving many of the company’s employees isn’t helping that end. Vail Resorts’ new $20-per-hour starting pay initiative hasn’t been well received by many of the company’s longtime workers, some of whom see the public relations push as a hypocritical gesture when viewed alongside the company’s offer for an unfair labor practices lawsuit settlement dubbed as “pennies on the dollar.”
Letter: Vail’s bike park needs to do better
I was out at Vail’s bike “park” (if you can call it that) recently and couldn’t help but notice how run down the trails have become. Trails that were fun back in late June have become rutted, mangled messes that are no longer enjoyable, which is comical considering the overly extensive and outrageously costly grooming operations it undertakes in the winter.
Town of Vail welcomes new directors
The town of Vail has welcomed two new directors to its team. Carlie Smith has been promoted to finance director. She is a certified public accountant and has worked for the town for eight years, managing Vail’s budget process and financial reporting, as well as sales tax and short-term rental functions. Smith has over 15 years of financial and accounting experience, including previous positions as a controller for an application software company and an auditor with a public accounting firm. Her new role follows the promotion of former Finance Director Kathleen Halloran to Deputy Town Manager.
Chasing Beauty at Vail’s Christopher Martin Gallery
For Dutch photographer Isabelle van Zeijl, self-portraits have always instilled a sense of self-identity and empowerment, especially when she’s needed it most. “The fact that I make self-portraiture is born out of the fact that I grew up in a troubled home with a lot of violence,” says the 44-year-old artist. “I needed to hang on to who I truly was. I also started to look toward beauty. I healed myself through my work. I believe when you surround yourself with beauty, it has a purifying effect.”
Letter: Homestake Creek fens must be protected
I was fortunate to participate in the Eagle River Watershed Council’s citizen science day at Homestake Creek on Sunday. It was a well-organized event with professionals from the Colorado Natural Heritage Foundation including ecologist Dee Malone, botanist Peggy Lyon, and interns Aspen and Blake. Walking Mountains was represented by Community Program Director Hannah Irwin, Community Science and Backcountry Hiking Coordinator Riley Gaines, and naturalists Taylor, Zoe and Andrew. Wilderness Workshop was represented by Campaign Manager Michael Gorman and Director of Community Organizing Erin Riccio. Eagle River Watershed Council was represented by Executive Director James Dilzell and Education and Outreach Coordinator Rose Sandell. The event was documented by Walking Mountains photographer Chris Cohen and videographer/photographer Nick Junker from Capture the Action. Josh Stepanek, associate professor of biology from CMC, was there to study the microorganisms in the fen.
Vail housing purchases make units affordable for locals
The town of Vail this week purchased three homes, bringing the total to nine so far this year. The town bought two units in the Buffehr Creek condos and one in the Columbine West condominiums. The total purchase price was roughly $1.8 million. The total town spending this year on...
Comments / 0