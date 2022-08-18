Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
PHOTOS: 30 Extraordinary Shots Of Chicago’s 2022 Air & Water Show
As you probably know, the Chicago Air & Water Show returned over the weekend for its first full-scale version since 2019 following a full cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-back version featuring a solo demonstration by the Navy Blue Angels last year. Presented by the City of Chicago it is the largest free show of its kind in the entire country and features a variety of military and civilian performances. This year The Navy Blue Angels, the Golden Knights Army Parachute Team, and multiple other performers took to the skies from 10 am until 2 pm on both Saturday and Sunday to provide some sublime spectacles in the skies above Chicago. As ever, Chicago’s array of talented photographers were out in full force to capture the event. Some rushed to the viewing locations between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, some up to the city’s artificial peaks to capture the event from above, and others took to Lake Michigan to get the best views of Chicago’s formidable skyline. Here we’ve rounded up our favorite snaps from the weekend. Scroll through these astounding photos of planes twisting, turning, darting, and weaving across the Chicago skies!
Sunday Brunch: Hot water cornbread
Chef Brooks from 1308 Chicago joined WGN Weekend Morning News to make Hot water Cornbread. Check it out! 1308 Chicago 1308 Elston Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
classicchicagomagazine.com
Exploring Little Italy/University Village and Heart of Chicago Neighborhoods
By visiting these two Chicago neighborhoods, you will feel like you are in Italy without leaving Chicago and having to jump on a plane. Buon viaggio!. Little Italy/University Village is a historic Chicago neighborhood that is a living legacy of Chicago’s Italian-American past, with homes, restaurants, and shops that have been part of the community for generations. It’s also home to University of Illinois at Chicago. I have always enjoyed going to restaurants there for many years. There have been some recent additions as well as a few closures in the past few years. It now has a broader mix of cafes and restaurants where you can enjoy coffee, tea, ice cream, outstanding bakery items along with Indian, Thai, Portuguese and French cuisine in addition to traditional Italian fare and Italian ice.
Kid Who Went Viral For Dropping Hot Dog At Sox Game Gets All-You-Can-Eat Party At Wieners Circle
CHICAGO — A viral video showed a 4-year-old’s heart break as he dropped his hot dog at a White Sox game — but The Wieners Circle has gotten him another one. The video showed Matthew Hoobler at an Aug. 14 game, happily munching on a dog before it slipped out of the bun. Hoobler looked back at the empty bun — and then slapped his forehead. The cute clip spread quickly on social media.
See Inside One of the Oldest Restaurants You’ll Find in Illinois
It first opened in 1898. I believe it was the first restaurant in Illinois to be given a liquor license. Now, you can see inside what was one of the first eateries in Illinois that is still going strong today on the Loop in Chicago. Have you ever eaten at...
wgnradio.com
Stayin’ alive: Proper techniques of CPR everyone should know
Edward Kosiec, CPR safety expert and advocate, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss tips to keep in mind if you need to do CPR on someone in the event of an emergency. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Bridgeview's SeatGeek Stadium prepares to host first-ever Sacred Rose festival
BRIDGEVIEW (CBS) -- The work week just began for most of us but let's look ahead to Friday when a one-of-a-kind music festival kicks off in the suburbs. It's unique not just in what you'll hear but also in what you'll see.Morning Insider Lauren Victory gives us a preview of the funky weekend.From slabs of concrete to splashes of color, a lot of work needs to happen in a few short days on the fields and gravel next to SeatGeek stadium in Bridgeview where the first-ever "Sacred Rose" festival will happen on Friday the 26th through Sunday the 28th."It's really...
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the city
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicagoans hit back via Twitter to Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey’s latest attack on Chicago. Pond at Chicago's Lincoln parkImage by Mariostomazou/Depositphotos.com.
10 Incredible Illinois Pumpkin Patches To Visit This Fall
Football season is literally days away. You can get pumpkin spice lattes at pretty much every coffee shop. It looks like fall might officially be upon us. If you're in the Midwest there's one big thing everyone plans for at least one weekend a year, even if that means missing some college football, is a trip to the local pumpkin patch.
Are there Chicago Outfit ties to 5th skeleton found in Lake Mead's potential watery mob graveyard?
Five bodies have been found within three months in Lake Mead's receding waters near Las Vegas, once considered a satellite city of the Chicago Outfit.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Illinois
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Illinois. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Prairie State is known for its diverse range of options.
Chicago magazine
From Lipinksi to Garcia: How Archer Avenue’s Guard Has Changed
Archer Avenue, the diagonal street that traverses the Southwest Side of Chicago, from Chinatown to Garfield Ridge, may be the city’s most historic thoroughfare. There’s a marker, across the street from the 35th/Archer Orange Line station, commemorating the journey of Father Jacques Marquette and Louis Joliet, who realized that a canal on the brief portage between the Des Plaines River and Lake Michigan would enable a canoeist to paddle from Canada to Florida, making “Checagou” the transportation linchpin of the continent.
‘World's Largest' Corn Maze Prepares for Seasonal Debut in Illinois Suburb
A corn maze billed as the largest in the world recently unveiled that a popular film franchise will be the inspiration behind its design for the fall season in suburban Spring Grove. Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60...
wgnradio.com
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | August 21st
Dean starts this week off by sharing a nice letter a listener wrote for him and the Sunday crew. Then Dave gives his Far Flung Forecast!. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. This week Dr. Most was at the BMW Championship as medical director, so he shares what his week has been like. Then Dr. Most talks about when he thinks the new booster shots will be released. Next Dr. Most provides an update on Monkeypox and what you should know. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.
rejournals.com
$215.1M financing secured for Canal Station in Chicago
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $215.1 million in financing for the redevelopment of 801 S Canal St., a 684,000-square-foot office space in Chicago, Illinois. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, 601W Companies, to secure a senior loan through Bank OZK and a mezzanine loan and preferred equity through Lionheart Strategic Management LLC on behalf of Milestone Asset Management.
wgnradio.com
Can you stop spam text messages for good?
Kevin Johnson, security analyst and CEO of Secure Ideas, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why you might receive tons of spam texts and whether you can avoid getting those annoying messages for good. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Watch the US Navy Blue Angels Zoom Through Downtown Chicago
If you blinked, you missed them. A video share on Facebook shows 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels zooming through downtown Chicago today. Special thanks to David Fell in Chicago for allowing us to share this brief but thrilling moment in Chicago today. It's 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels screaming through downtown as they prepare for the Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend. I should say I think these are the Blue Angels as they're moving so fast, it's impossible to tell.
QSR Web
The Original Rainbow Cone franchising after 96 years
Choosing just one, maybe two, flavors of ice cream in an ice cream shop can be difficult. With the rise of gourmet flavors like lavender lemon and tarragon olive oil, it can be difficult to narrow it down. But what if you could get five flavors on one cone? That's the idea behind The Original Rainbow Cone, a five-flavor delight that is sliced — not scooped — and served on a cone.
wgnradio.com
Home Sweet Home Chicago (08/20/22) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Joe, Realtor Amy Kite, Deck Tech’s George Argyri, Roy Spencer of Perma-Seal, Don Butler of Kapital Electric
We started off this week’s show by chatting with Amy Kite of The Kite Team who talks about if you should rent or sell a home with a low mortgage rate. Next, Founder and President of Perma-Seal, Roy Spencer talks about home inspections that Perma-seal offers. Up next, Co-owner of Deck Tech George Argyris shares about what Deck Tech can do to help fix rotted decks. Then, Vice President of Kapital Electric, Don Butler talks about how Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits for energy-efficient home improvements and why homeowners should take advantage of this. And obviously, throughout the show, listeners call in asking their questions and getting the information they need for the best outcome!
wgnradio.com
UIC’s converted RV offers help in fighting opioid deaths in Chicago
Jennie Jarrett, lead clinical pharmacist and co-director of the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Community Outreach Intervention Projects program, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about their newly converted mobile narcotics treatment center that offers a new treatment to fight opioid deaths. Follow Your Favorite...
