Saints Row Performance Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PC
Volition has always been known for pushing technology, with its game Decent even beating the revolutionary Quake to a full 3D engine. In this Saints Row reboot, technology has remained a core pillar to build on. Using an improved proprietary engine, Volition has added the big-ticket item for this generation: ray tracing – or ray traced ambient occlusion to be precise, but more on that later. The current generation console versions offer I think the largest mode set I have seen in a console game to date. We are looking at the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as the Xbox One X to give you a flavor of what the last gen versions offer.
Daily Deals: Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Special Edition Is On Sale
There are some great deals to get your weekend started, including the special edition Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch system. There's also a ton of price drops on higher end RTX 30 series video cards including the EVGA RTX 3080 Ti, the RTX 3090, and the RTX 3090 Ti. Plus, deals on brand new Apple TV and AirPods, sales on select PlayStation 5 games, and more. These deals and more below.
Horse Crest Wooden Shield
"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U Gaming Monitor - Review
With the MOBIUZ EX3210U, BenQ seems to be throwing the gauntlet down. It’s packed with what seems like an excessive amount of features in an attempt to create a monitor that seemingly does everything. On paper, that claim holds to be quite true: it has a 32” 4K IPS panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, DisplayHDR 600 certification, two HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, built-in 2.1 speaker system, a built-in microphone, excellent ergonomics, and to top it off, RGB LEDs on the back to help bling out your gaming system even more.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
New Tech Could Stop Your Wi-Fi Being Blocked By Pesky Walls
Many people invest in mesh wireless networking solutions to get rid of dead spots caused by walls and other barriers. However, what if you could effectively eliminate the walls as an obstacle?. Originally reported in Newsweek, Austrian scientists at the Vienna University of Technology and Rennes University detail a method...
The Best Valorant Pro Settings
Enemy Highlight Color: Contrasting colour to your crosshair colour. eDPI is your DPI multiplied by your in-game sensitivity. Professional and high-elo players with low sens typically play on 150 to 300 eDPI while high sensitivity players typically play on 300 to 450 eDPI. Invert Mouse: Off. [Beta] RawInputBuffer: On. Map...
Business: Unions gain strength, even in the South; cruise line rolls back vaccine rule & viewers break HBO
With workers across the country moving to unionize at a rate not seen in decades, employees at a GE plant in Alabama are the latest to file for union representation.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Takes Down Beast on Its Way to a US Weekend Box Office Victory
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero secured a weekend box office victory in the US, surpassing Universal's survival thriller Beast and landing in first place with $20.1 million. As Variety reports, the latest Dragon Ball Super installment almost doubled the amount of North American ticket sales that Beast, starring Idris Elba, collected at the US weekend box office. That film opened to a modest $11.5 million while Sony's action-thriller Bullet Train slipped to third place after hauling in another $8 million in its third weekend of release.
Project Cars 1 and 2 Will be Delisted Soon
Slightly Mad Studios announced that it will be delisting both Project Cars and Project Cars 2 from digital storefronts on October 3 and September 21, respectively. “Due to expiring car and track licenses, both Project Cars and Project Cars 2 will be delisted from sale in the coming months,” the studio said on Twitter. “The games remain fully playable, and our players will still be able to enjoy all the game features, including multiplayer. We will remove Project Cars from sale on October 3rd and Project Cars 2 on September 21.”
