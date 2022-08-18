Read full article on original website
Related
Sunday alcohol sales back before the South Hutchinson City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The issue of Sunday alcohol sales is back before the South Hutchinson City Council for their Monday meeting. At the previous meeting, Councilman Brian Garretson expressed a desire to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays. City Attorney Mark Tremaine has since drafted an ordinance to present before the council for their consideration.
Barton Co. Young Professionals mixer coming up Aug. 26
Peoples Bank and Trust and Kansas Trophy Experience are teaming up for the next Barton County Young Professionals mixer. The mixer will take place Friday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. at Kansas Trophy Experience, 54 SE 10 Road in Great Bend. The evening will include networking, games and food and...
Great Bend Rec board meeting agenda (8/22)
Aug. 22 - 4 p.m. A. 2022-2023 Revenue Neutral Rate Hearing: Action Item. C. Flag Football, Outdoor Soccer, Volleyball, Pickleball,: Information Item. D. Request for Approval: Laptop Replacement: Action Item. E. Fall Timeline: Information Item. F. Dispose of Equipment: Action Item. Executive Session: Personnel Matters of Non-Elected Personnel. IX. Other...
Pretty Boy Floyd's in Ellsworth receives HEAL grant for repairs
Few towns conjure images of the old West better than Ellsworth. Pretty Boy Floyd likely never visited the city, but the speakeasy-themed steakhouse named after the infamous bank robber had its own following before shutting down in 2020. Last month, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced Pretty Boy Floyd's Underground Restaurant and Venue would be receiving $65,000 as part of a revitalization grant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New drug testing business opens on Main Street in Great Bend
A new drug testing business has opened on Main Street in Great Bend. Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner already own and operate Good Times Roll Limousine & Party Services. Needing a drug test to keep up with Department of Transportation (DOT) standards, they were familiar with the line of work. Now they own D & A Testing Pros LLC at 1702 Main Street in Great Bend.
Golden Belt Community Foundation announces grant recipients
Golden Belt Community Foundation is pleased to announce that $15,415 was recently awarded for grants that benefit communities in the Golden Belt area. The Golden Belt Spring Community Building Grant supports a wide-variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County that serve the community at large including but not limited to: quality of life improvements; arts and culture; enhancing community destination points; charitable economic opportunity; planning and development. Favorable projects leverage matching funds for greater community impact.
BCC Board of Trustees meeting agenda (8/23)
REGULAR MEETING and BUDGET HEARING OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. Gary Burke, Board Vice-Chair will call the meeting to order. Gary Burke, Board Vice-Chair will invite public comments. 4. FY23 BUDGET HEARING. Gary Burke, Board Vice-Chair will open the Budget Hearing. 5. INTRODUCTION OF...
Good numbers this summer at Great Bend pool
Now that the dogs had their turn, the pool season is officially closed at the Great Bend Wetlands Waterpark. Aug. 14 was the last day the pool was open for the public to swim, but last Saturday was “Bark in the Park” where dogs were allowed to swim around.
RELATED PEOPLE
Flag football coaches needed for Great Bend Rec
The Great Bend Recreation Commission needs coaches for their upcoming flag football season. If interested in volunteering, call the GBRC Sports Department at 620-793-3755.
Making sense of tax dollars with Barton Co. Commissioner Shawn Hutchinson
Tax season has arrived as local taxing entities begin to finalize budgets for 2023. But the new budget season has its own special kink: Senate Bill 13 and revenue-neutral rates. A complicated issue is compounded by fluctuating property valuations, inflation, and mill levies. The Barton County Clerk's office recently sent out a mailer to virtually all county residents on the subject. Barton County Commission Chair Shawn Hutchinson simplified the matter: the county has no plans to raise taxes.
Barton Volleyball opens season with clean slate in Illinois
The Barton Community College volleyball team opened its 2022 season impressively this weekend in Rockford, Illinois, in taking all four matches of the Classic. On Friday the Cougars had a great start to the new season with a sweep over Lake Land College 25-13, 25-8, and 25-20. Following a short rest the Cougars then took on Division II No. 7 ranked Heartland Community College, winning the first two sets 27-25 and 25-23 but dropping the third 25-20 before bouncing back dispatching the Hawks 25-20.
Peterson Farm Brothers to headline free teen event in Hays
Area teens are invited to participate in the Ellis County 4-H Civil Discourse Workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Fort Hays State University's Memorial Union. The event will introduce teens to the importance of civil discourse through a keynote address from Dr. Lori Kniffin from the Fort Hays State University Leadership Studies department. Breakout sessions for both parents and their teens will allow each group to practice these vital communication skills. The event will conclude with a free concert for all in attendance by the Peterson Farm Brothers. Free commemorative T-shirts will be given to the first 100 teens who register, and refreshments will be served.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family comes first; new owners needed for Great Bend candy shop
A Great Bend candy store is hoping the dream of spreading sweetness to the community will continue, but new owners will be needed to do so. Owner Skylar Meeker of Sweet Dreams Candy Shop in downtown Great Bend announced plans to close the shop by the end of the year unless a buyer is interested in purchasing all the assets, obtaining necessary licensing and reopening the store.
Cop Shop (8/22)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/22) At 2:21 a.m. a missing/runaway person was reported at 59 Karen Street. At 2:25 a.m. a missing/runaway person was reported at 2109 30th Street. Cattle Out. At 11:47 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at NE K-156 Highway at MM...
Jobless rates rise across central Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
🎤Focus on Ellinwood show
Hear this month's Focus on Ellinwood show with host Nancy Baird that aired Aug. 18, 2022. The Focus on Ellinwood program airs the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident Saturday afternoon in Harvey County. According to the Harvey County Sheriff, a car driven by Timothy Rutherford, 37, Buhler, was wesbound in the 23600 Block of West Dutch Avenue in northwest Harvey County. The car crossed the center line and...
Tuesday on Sports Day
Tuesday's guests include the “Voice of the Football Cardinals” Cole Reif who will give us an early glimpse of the Cardinals for 2022. We'll also visit with first year Great Bend High School Athletic Director Matt Westerhaus who is replacing long time A.D. Dave Meter. Mike Courson talks with Panther volleyball coach Shelly Duval during the “On the Prowl” feature and the old guys roll out “Get off my yard!”
Kansas teen dies after SUV rollover crash
SCOTT COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 11a.m. Saturday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, Haviland, was southbound on Venison Road just north of Kansas 96. The SUV entered the west ditch. The diver...
KRUG: Taking a new look at fermented foods
Just this week I listened in on a Zoom training that reminded us again about the health benefits of adding a little fermented food to your healthy plate. Fermentation is a process where the natural bacteria found in fresh vegetables utilize the carbohydrates to reproduce and excrete lactic acid, which preserves the vegetables and creates a characteristic tangy flavor. There is evidence that the lactic acid bacteria present in fermented products helps create a healthy gut.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0