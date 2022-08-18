Preseason TV ratings may be a fairly cloddish metric with which to forecast the success of the upcoming NFL season, but with just two weeks to go before the 2022 campaign officially gets underway, the league already is making short work of its competition on the track, pitch and diamond. If the latest batch of Nielsen live-plus-same-day data is anything to go by, America’s addiction to the NFL—and, by extension, our collective lust for folly—knows no bounds. On Sunday night, Fox’s coverage of a scrimmage between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals served up 3.22 million viewers and a 2.0 household...

12 MINUTES AGO