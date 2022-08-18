ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: David Nalker, 80

By WV Daily News
 4 days ago
David Nalker

David Nalker, 80, passed away on July 28, 2022 in Bridgewater, VA. Dave was born in Washington, IN, on June 16, 1942, to Earl and Dorothy (Shake) Nalker. He married Alice Suzanne “Susie” Knittel on July 1, 1961.

Dave is survived by his wife, Susie; two children, Tony (Beth) and Lisa; five grandchildren, Emily and Henry Nalker, Maggie, Andy, and Sarah Neff; and one brother, Ed, in Mississippi.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve in Thailand; and son-in-law, Robert A. Neff, both in 2018.

Dave graduated from Washington High School in Indiana, and while he never attained a university degree, he was proud to say he graduated from the “College of Hard Knocks”. He worked for International Harvester for ten years, before relocating to Lewisburg, WV. He retired from Mountain International Trucks, which he had co-founded, and in retirement, worked as a bunker tour guide at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV.

Dave was a member of the Lewisburg Rotary, where he had served as a Club President, and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Before his move from Lewisburg to Bridgewater Retirement Community in Bridgewater, VA, he was honored by the Lewisburg Rotary Club with a scholarship in his name for a student at New River Community and Technical College, WV. Dave continued his service in Rotary after moving to Virginia, joining the Bridgewater Rotary Club.

Dave was a very devoted member of St. James Episcopal Church in Lewisburg, a Church trustee and choir member. He helped form The Men of Greenbrier (a barbershop chorus) and had served on the boards of Carnegie Hall and Greenbrier Valley Theatre, Greenbrier County Public Library, and as a commissioner for the WV State Library Commission. For 13 years, Dave was a member of the Board of Governors of New River Community and Technical College, including three years as Chair.

A Memorial Service and reception to follow will be held on Saturday, September 10th, at 2:30 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 468 Church St., Lewisburg, WV.

The service will also be live streamed on Facebook, accessed through the church’s website www.lewisburgstjames.org or on Facebook.

Memorial gifts may be made to The Dave Nalker Music Fund at St. James Episcopal Church, 468 Church St., Lewisburg, WV 24901, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.

Information submitted by Johnson Funeral Service of Bridgewater, VA.

