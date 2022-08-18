Cooling off at the Whale Tail

New London residents cool off at the Whale Tail fountain on Parade Plaza Thursday, August 18, 2022.

“It’s finally cool enough to leave the house,” said Miguel Ramos as he watched his girlfriend’s granddaughter Adalyn Silva Torres, 7, play in the water. Nearby Liz Garcia watched as her son Jerome Pittman, 7, ran through the water giggling. “It was his idea to come here today,” she said.

According to the National Weather Service temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s through the weekend.