Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Lost Footage of the American Version of Sailor Moon Has Been Discovered
Before Sailor Moon debuted on American televisions, there was almost an Americanized version of the classic anime series, known in the fandom as Saban Moon. And now, nearly 30 years later, YouTuber Ray Mona has uncovered the pilot episode of the American "magical girl" series that never was, The Verge reported.
IGN
Pressure, Crunch, Blacklist Fears: The MCU's Visual Effects Artists Speak Out
From the outside, Marvel can look like a machine. Announcements of movies years in advance lead to frenzied fan speculation, which lead to casting announcements that get more press than entire other movies, which lead to huge trailer drops and, eventually, lead to red carpet premieres of the finished product.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
IGN
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Arrives This December
Netflix has announced that the long-awaited Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will premiere on December 23. The first images and plot synopsis were also shared, revealing a little more about who the star-studded cast will be playing alongside Daniel Craig in his returning role as Benoit Blanc.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
Overthrow of Patriarchy Major Reason Why Eve Best Wanted to Play Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in House of the Dragon
Actress Eve Best, who play Princess Rhaenys Targaryen in Disney+'s House of the Dragon series, says she was drawn to the role because of the theme of dismantling patriarchy. The prequel to the Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon features patriarchy and misogyny as recurring themes in the show.
IGN
House of the Dragon: Who Are Game of Thrones' Gold Cloaks?
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon's premiere episode. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free House of the Dragon Series Premiere Review. House of the Dragon roared into our lives, introducing a different era of Westeros, one under full Targaryen...
IGN
Paprika Getting Live-Action Series On Amazon Studios
Yasutaka Tsutsui's novel Paprika is getting a live-action adaptation, with Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan helming the project for Amazon Studios and Hivemind. According to Deadline, the mind-bending 1993 techno-thriller novel will be turned into a live-action series, telling the story of Atsuko Chiba (aka Paprika), a gifted researcher in the developing field of dream monitoring and intervention as a form of psychotherapy.
IGN
Candace Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace Release Date? Candace is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around. Since she is an upcoming character, the information on this page is unconfirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
How to Get Shiny Stone in Dinkum
Learn how to get Shiny Stone in Dinkum so you can make crafting easier by stocking up on valuable ores. ThisDinkum guide explains how to get the rare crafting resource and what to do with it once you finally strike lucky. How to Get Shiny Stone in Dinkum. In our...
IGN
House of the Dragon Premiere Reminds Us of Game of Thrones’ Greatest Feat
By design, Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon looks and feels a lot like its predecessor, from its richly designed halls to the series’ trademark political backstabbing. But there’s one way it differs quite a bit from Thrones right from its post-prologue opening shot, that of a dragon soaring through the sky.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Releasing in 2023, Says Industry Insider Jeff Grubb
Popular industry insider Jeff Grubb from Giant Bomb recently shared a potential release window for the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Titled 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor', developers Respawn had announced the project during Star Wars Celebration 2022 nearly three months ago. Set in the space world originally created by George Lucas, the upcoming sequel will continue the story of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis played by Cameron Monaghan in the series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
PlayStation Is Working on a Gravity Rush Movie
Gravity Rush could be the next PlayStation game heading to the screen. According to Deadline, PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions have begun development on a movie based on the Japan Studios action game. Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) is attached as director with a script from Emily Jerome (Panopticon).
IGN
House of the Dragon Largest Premiere in HBO History
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is HBO Max’s biggest premiere ever. The show’s debut episode was watched by 9.986 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max – the largest audience for any new show in HBO’s history. “It was wonderful to see millions...
IGN
Rollerdrome Review
I wouldn’t expect roller skating and third-person shooting to be a chocolate and peanut butter situation, but Rollerdrome proves it can be just that. By essentially inventing a new single-player sport, OlliOlli World developer Roll7 has found enough ways to make both sides of this unique coin shine without getting overwhelming. Wrap that package in an intriguing world with more going on beyond the sport than you might expect, and I’ve found myself lost in match after match of skate-shooting mayhem.
IGN
Entertainment
Here’s the First Real Look at The Last of Us HBO Show - IGN The Fix: Entertainment. HBO has given fans of the acclaimed Naughty Dog survival horror game a short but sweet treat in the very first teaser of The Last of Us series. In a trailer showcasing its upcoming lineup of shows coming to television and streaming, we see Pedro Pacal’s Joel, Bella Ramsey’s Ellie, Nick Offerman and more fending off unseen threats in the atmospheric world established in the best-selling games. No word just yet when we can expect #HBOMax to release #TheLastofUs outside of a 2023 release window for the HBO series. And we cover The Boys season 4, with Eric Kripke showing us the name of the first episode in The Boys season 4: The Department of Dirty Tricks.
Meghan Markle’s First Podcast Premieres on Spotify
Meghan Markle deconstructs the history of societal stereotypes about women in “Archetypes,” her first show for Spotify, which premiered Tuesday. The first episode of “Archetypes” features Serena Williams, who recently announced her plans to retire from pro tennis, talking with Markle about the double standard women face when they are labeled “ambitious.” and Dr. Laura Cray, a professor at UC Berkeley and an expert on gender in the workplace. Next week’s episode will feature a conversation with Mariah Carey. The Duchess of Sussex’s weekly podcast is available exclusively on Spotify worldwide. “Archetypes” is the first series to land on Spotify under the...
IGN
The Last of Us TV Show’s First Footage Reveals New Looks at Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie
In a new sizzle reel for HBO, fans got the first footage for The Last of Us TV show arriving in 2023. While other shows like The Idol, The White Lotus and Succession were showcased just for a few seconds, The Last of Us received special mention at the end of the clip, with HBO hyping up its 2023 premiere.
IGN
Sword Art Online -Progressive- Sequel Movie Delayed Owing to COVID-19
It was announced in June that the latest movie in Sword Art Online’s -Progressive- series, subtitled Scherzo of Deep Night was set to open in Japanese theatres on September 10. However, the movie’s official website has announced that it has now been delayed owing to COVID-19 outbreak. Here...
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick Overtakes Avengers: Infinity War as the Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in US History
Top Gun: Maverick has crossed another impressive milestone during its theatrical run as it has now officially passed Avengers: Infinity War to become the sixth-highest grossing movie in domestic box office history by earning $679 million. As reported by Box Office Mojo, Top Gun: Maverick now sits behind Black Panther's...
Comments / 0