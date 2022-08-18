ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse

By Brendan Schnieder
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d0Erf_0hMNqpNk00

This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division.

During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I started to feel the effects of the smoke.

It was an asthma-like reaction that was extremely concerning. My chest felt heavy and like it was burning. I ended up going to the hospital, received oxygen and was sent home with medication.

I still felt the effects months later.

I later discovered that the air quality that day working outside was classified as “unhealthy,” and like we have seen the past few years, wildfire smoke has negatively affected residents in our area, including me.

And it’s not going away anytime soon. Wildfire smoke is the No. 1 environmental threat to public health in Washoe County.

Effects of climate change will be devastating

My work at the Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) is to best understand, mitigate and contribute to the science regarding wildfire smoke’s effects on public health. I am writing this to warn our community and our elected leaders about the dangers of wildfire smoke in addition to our homegrown air pollution problem in Nevada as temperatures continue to rise and the drought continues to worsen because of our planet’s changing climate.

The resulting effects on public health, both physically and psychologically, will be devastating.

In 2021, we had 35 exceedance days of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards including ground-level ozone (O3), fine particulates (PM2.5), and coarse particulates (PM10). Only four of those exceedance days were not due to wildfire smoke — they were due to our local air pollution.

According to our emissions inventory, mobile sources (mainly motor vehicles) are the largest source of homegrown air pollution in Washoe County.

In the 11-plus years I’ve been working for AQMD, I have seen a drastic shift in the intensity and duration of wildfires and associated wildfire smoke impacts.

Since 2013, Washoe County residents have experienced harmful levels of air pollution every summer. In nearly 60 years of monitoring for air pollution, Washoe County has never seen air pollution this poor, especially in the summertime. Second to wildfire smoke, emissions from motor vehicles have also resulted in harmful levels of ground-level ozone pollution. Analysis by the scientific news organization Climate Central has shown Reno to be the fastest-warming city in the United States. With increasing temperatures and emissions from all sources, the air quality will only continue to get worse.

When I started in AQMD in 2010, the most notable wildfire smoke impacts to Washoe County were due to the same lightning-caused wildfires in Northern California that resulted in my emergency room visit in June of 2008. Those smoke impacts lasted for three weeks.

In 2013, the American and Rim Fires impacted us for over a month, breaking many of 2008’s records.

In 2014, the King Fire impacted us for a month, breaking 2013’s records. In 2018, more wildfires broke 2014’s records. In 2020, records fell again mainly due to the North Complex Fire with over 50 days of wildfire smoke impacts. In 2021, records fell again due to the Dixie and Caldor Fires with over 70 days of wildfire smoke.

Impact of requent, intense wildfires on our community

While wildfire is an important part of a healthy forest and landscape, the more frequent and intense fires are relatively new and recent studies have pointed to the effects climate change is having on our new normal.

Wildfire smoke has deadly consequences. The fine particulates (PM2.5) found in wildfire smoke are small enough to go deep into your lungs and bloodstream, which can lead to serious problems throughout the body, especially in the heart and lungs.

Sensitive groups (children, the elderly, people with existing health issues, and adults very active outside) are the most affected. Irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, difficulty breathing, reduced lung function, bronchitis, reduced birth weight in infants, cancers and premature death have all been linked to PM2.5 found in wildfire smoke.

Recent studies using AQMD’s data during wildfire smoke impacts have shown an increase in asthma related hospital admissions and that wildfire smoke can lead to an increase in bacterial and viral infections including COVID-19.

The public needs to Be Smoke Smart by protecting themselves from wildfire smoke.

They also need to act on climate and reduce emissions from sources like motor vehicles whenever possible; use active or public transportation, combine trips, carpool, telecommute, consider an electric vehicle, conserve energy.

Cities and local representatives need to approve more sustainable projects that can reduce vehicle miles traveled, reduce urban heat island, and conserve energy. Adopting and updating residential and commercial building codes locally related to solar, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and urban tree canopy can benefit residents and area businesses for decades to come.

Thankfully our federal representatives are doing something. With the passing of the Inflation Reduction and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Acts , investments will be made on a local and national level that will help reduce emissions especially in the transportation and forest management sectors. Both acts are expected to lead to immediate and long-term air quality improvements in Washoe County and beyond.

Learn more about the work the Health District does at www.washoecounty.gov/health .

Brendan Schnieder is an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse

Comments / 0

Related
Reno-Gazette Journal

Investigation continues after law enforcement says it's likely body found in reservoir is Kiely Rodni

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Law enforcement on Monday stopped short of confirming that missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni was found dead in Prosser Creek Reservoir. "We have recovered the vehicle. We have located a decedent inside the vehicle," Nevada County Sheriff Shannon Moon said at a press conference held just a few yards from the volunteer command center for...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Idaho State Journal

Biggest US holding pen planned for wild horses faces suit

RENO, Nevada — Advocates for wild horses are accusing federal land managers of illegally approving plans for the largest U.S. holding facility for thousands of mustangs captured on public rangeland in 10 Western states. Friends of Animals said in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday up to 4,000 horses would be held captive inhumanely for months or years at a time in dusty, manure-filled pens without shade or wind-breaks in Nevada’s high desert. ...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozone Pollution#Air Act#Wildfire#Probl
railfan.com

Great Western Steam Up

“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Fire Crews Put Out Car Fire on I-80 West East of Sparks

An investigation is underway after an early morning car fire on I-80 west between Mustang and Vista Blvd. in Sparks. Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue quickly put out the flames. They say flames extended to nearby brush. No injuries were reported. Storey County also helped with the fire.
SPARKS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

School bus catches on fire in Lassen County, no injuries

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to extinguish a school bus that caught on fire Monday morning in Lassen County. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit said there were no children on the bus when the fire broke out. The driver of the bus was able to exit the highway and...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Raising the bar on health infrastructure in Northern Nevada

This opinion column was submitted by Oscar Delgado, chief executive officer of Community Health Alliance and a member of the Reno City Council. Our community has been transformed from the place it was when I was growing up. New businesses have attracted new residents; Reno, Sparks and Washoe County have evolved into a hub of economic growth. ...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas County legal - 27131

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned is the duly appointed and qualified successor Co-Trustee of The Sinatra Family Trust dated July 17, 2012. Cecilia J. Sinatra, the Grantor of said Trust, died on July 2, 2022. A creditor having a claim against the Grantor and against the Trust Estate must file a claim with the undersigned at the address given below within ninety (90) days after the first publication of this Notice.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

Chase International is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 210 Haskell Mill by the Clear Creek Team and Nicolle Gust for $9.65M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 210 Haskell Mill, Carson City, Nevada, for $9.65 million representing the seller, the Clear Creek Team and the buyer, Nicolle Gust. Enjoy living on a quiet cul-de-sac on the ridge overlooking a pristine meadow in permanent conservation. This spectacular home,...
CARSON CITY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Lake Tahoe’s new Desolation Hotel bills itself as an ‘eco-luxury micro-resort’

Travelers looking for high-end, eco-friendly lodging in Lake Tahoe get a new option as the new Desolation Hotel celebrated its official grand opening this week. Billed as an “eco-luxury micro-resort,” the Desolation Hotel joins the growing worldwide trend of upscale “experiential” lodging with a focus on the outdoors and the environment. The hotel gets its name from the Desolation Wilderness near its South Lake Tahoe location. ...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Rollover Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

Official reports state that a Saturday afternoon crash halted traffic near the North Valleys area of Reno for hours. An overturned truck, driven by an adult woman was involved in the motor vehicle incident. Nevada State Police suspect the driver was impaired, and added that she is also a suspect in a hit and run in Reno.
RENO, NV
2news.com

DCSO investigating possible threat made against Douglas High School

The Douglas County School District says it has learned that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible threat made towards Douglas High School (DHS). In a Facebook post released by the school district Sunday, August 21, 2022, it says the sheriff's office does not know if the threat is credible but made the decision to share the information with DHS families.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

481
Followers
147
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy