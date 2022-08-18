Let’s be clear: Danger from wildfire smoke isn’t going away — it’s getting worse

This opinion column was submitted by Brendan Schnieder, an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division.

During the summer of 2008, long before my time as an air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District, my job was to place old computers on pallets to send off to the recycler. On this particular day, it was smoky due to dozens of lightning-caused wildfires. After four straight hours of working outside, I started to feel the effects of the smoke.

It was an asthma-like reaction that was extremely concerning. My chest felt heavy and like it was burning. I ended up going to the hospital, received oxygen and was sent home with medication.

I still felt the effects months later.

I later discovered that the air quality that day working outside was classified as “unhealthy,” and like we have seen the past few years, wildfire smoke has negatively affected residents in our area, including me.

And it’s not going away anytime soon. Wildfire smoke is the No. 1 environmental threat to public health in Washoe County.

Effects of climate change will be devastating

My work at the Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) is to best understand, mitigate and contribute to the science regarding wildfire smoke’s effects on public health. I am writing this to warn our community and our elected leaders about the dangers of wildfire smoke in addition to our homegrown air pollution problem in Nevada as temperatures continue to rise and the drought continues to worsen because of our planet’s changing climate.

The resulting effects on public health, both physically and psychologically, will be devastating.

In 2021, we had 35 exceedance days of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards including ground-level ozone (O3), fine particulates (PM2.5), and coarse particulates (PM10). Only four of those exceedance days were not due to wildfire smoke — they were due to our local air pollution.

According to our emissions inventory, mobile sources (mainly motor vehicles) are the largest source of homegrown air pollution in Washoe County.

In the 11-plus years I’ve been working for AQMD, I have seen a drastic shift in the intensity and duration of wildfires and associated wildfire smoke impacts.

Since 2013, Washoe County residents have experienced harmful levels of air pollution every summer. In nearly 60 years of monitoring for air pollution, Washoe County has never seen air pollution this poor, especially in the summertime. Second to wildfire smoke, emissions from motor vehicles have also resulted in harmful levels of ground-level ozone pollution. Analysis by the scientific news organization Climate Central has shown Reno to be the fastest-warming city in the United States. With increasing temperatures and emissions from all sources, the air quality will only continue to get worse.

When I started in AQMD in 2010, the most notable wildfire smoke impacts to Washoe County were due to the same lightning-caused wildfires in Northern California that resulted in my emergency room visit in June of 2008. Those smoke impacts lasted for three weeks.

In 2013, the American and Rim Fires impacted us for over a month, breaking many of 2008’s records.

In 2014, the King Fire impacted us for a month, breaking 2013’s records. In 2018, more wildfires broke 2014’s records. In 2020, records fell again mainly due to the North Complex Fire with over 50 days of wildfire smoke impacts. In 2021, records fell again due to the Dixie and Caldor Fires with over 70 days of wildfire smoke.

Impact of requent, intense wildfires on our community

While wildfire is an important part of a healthy forest and landscape, the more frequent and intense fires are relatively new and recent studies have pointed to the effects climate change is having on our new normal.

Wildfire smoke has deadly consequences. The fine particulates (PM2.5) found in wildfire smoke are small enough to go deep into your lungs and bloodstream, which can lead to serious problems throughout the body, especially in the heart and lungs.

Sensitive groups (children, the elderly, people with existing health issues, and adults very active outside) are the most affected. Irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, difficulty breathing, reduced lung function, bronchitis, reduced birth weight in infants, cancers and premature death have all been linked to PM2.5 found in wildfire smoke.

Recent studies using AQMD’s data during wildfire smoke impacts have shown an increase in asthma related hospital admissions and that wildfire smoke can lead to an increase in bacterial and viral infections including COVID-19.

The public needs to Be Smoke Smart by protecting themselves from wildfire smoke.

They also need to act on climate and reduce emissions from sources like motor vehicles whenever possible; use active or public transportation, combine trips, carpool, telecommute, consider an electric vehicle, conserve energy.

Cities and local representatives need to approve more sustainable projects that can reduce vehicle miles traveled, reduce urban heat island, and conserve energy. Adopting and updating residential and commercial building codes locally related to solar, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure and urban tree canopy can benefit residents and area businesses for decades to come.

Thankfully our federal representatives are doing something. With the passing of the Inflation Reduction and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Acts , investments will be made on a local and national level that will help reduce emissions especially in the transportation and forest management sectors. Both acts are expected to lead to immediate and long-term air quality improvements in Washoe County and beyond.

Learn more about the work the Health District does at www.washoecounty.gov/health .

Brendan Schnieder is an air quality specialist with Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division.

