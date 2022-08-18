ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

Shelby Reporter

Band programs create community

For many Shelby County students, school started on Aug. 11, but for band students, things began much earlier with the long, hot days of band camp. It’s a feeling and situation I can relate to as someone who spent my middle school years and most of my high school years foregoing electives in service of learning how to play an instrument. For me, it was the trumpet.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Summer’s bell rings, school is back

The anxiety of that last day of summer break has subsided and the first bells of the 2022 schoolyear have rung. The excitement of making the most of that last day of summer and staying up late one last time has surpassed, and the nerves of who will be in your class and what your teachers will be like has returned.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

UA Alumni raise money for scholarships

INDIAN SPRINGS – The Shelby County University of Alabama Alumni chapter held its fall kickoff at on Thursday, Aug. 18. Members met at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 6 p.m. “This organization is about raising money for scholarships for students from Shelby County that want to...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera downtown revitalization project recognized at Main Street Conference

OPELIKA – Main Street Alabama celebrated local program successes at the ninth annual Awards of Excellence on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort Hotel & Spa at Grand National in Opelika, Alabama. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary...
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Mayhem on the Mountain makes its way to Pelham

Pelham – The seventh annual Mayhem on the Mountain competition took place at Oak Mountain State Park on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. The Mayhem on the Mountain event is for people across the county to come together to pursue physical fitness and the love of exercise.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Attendance grows at Old Baker Farm Summer Shindig

HARPERSVILLE – Old Baker Farm was full of smiles and sunflowers during its annual Summer Shindig on Saturday, Aug. 13. “People love everything from the forest to the creek, the 100-year-old barn,” Pam Baker said. “People never complained, they love it. Get a little dirty, (a) little sweaty, do their own work. They like it and I’m very thankful.”
HARPERSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Dr. Courtney Bentley named UM provost and VP of academic affairs

MONTEVALLO – After serving as interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at the University of Montevallo since January, Dr. Courtney Bentley has been officially named to the position. The announcement was made on Aug. 17 at the Faculty Convocation meeting at the Center for the Arts. Her...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby Baptist Medical Center to open new cardiovascular unit

ALABASTER – Shelby Baptist Medical Center advanced its cardiac services with a $6 million investment to create a new, modernized 14-bed cardiovascular unit. Set to open in December, the project will allow the hospital to provide intensive and step-down care for cardiac patients within the same unit, which will be located on the second floor of the main hospital building.
SHELBY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup released

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council released the Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex at 1953 Municipal Way. The fall event will feature a regional music lineup along with local food trucks.
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

New Animal Hospital open in Chelsea

CHELSEA– Constant Companion Animal Hospital is now open in Chelsea and hopes to provide quality care to the pets of local residents. The business is the result of two years of planning by Dr. Scott Foster. “We come hiking out here all the time—got to know the area pretty...
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Luke Bryan takes center stage at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

PELHAM– Luke Bryan wowed the crowd at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater. The Luke Bryan “Raised up Right” tour made its way to Pelham on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The concert began with his chart-topping song “I Don’t Want the Night to End” and closed with “Country Girl” as the crowd danced along.
PELHAM, AL
