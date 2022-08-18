Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Band programs create community
For many Shelby County students, school started on Aug. 11, but for band students, things began much earlier with the long, hot days of band camp. It’s a feeling and situation I can relate to as someone who spent my middle school years and most of my high school years foregoing electives in service of learning how to play an instrument. For me, it was the trumpet.
Shelby Reporter
Summer’s bell rings, school is back
The anxiety of that last day of summer break has subsided and the first bells of the 2022 schoolyear have rung. The excitement of making the most of that last day of summer and staying up late one last time has surpassed, and the nerves of who will be in your class and what your teachers will be like has returned.
Shelby Reporter
UA Alumni raise money for scholarships
INDIAN SPRINGS – The Shelby County University of Alabama Alumni chapter held its fall kickoff at on Thursday, Aug. 18. Members met at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 6 p.m. “This organization is about raising money for scholarships for students from Shelby County that want to...
Shelby Reporter
Calera downtown revitalization project recognized at Main Street Conference
OPELIKA – Main Street Alabama celebrated local program successes at the ninth annual Awards of Excellence on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort Hotel & Spa at Grand National in Opelika, Alabama. During the Awards of Excellence program, Main Street Alabama’s President and State Coordinator, Mary...
Shelby Reporter
Mayhem on the Mountain makes its way to Pelham
Pelham – The seventh annual Mayhem on the Mountain competition took place at Oak Mountain State Park on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. The Mayhem on the Mountain event is for people across the county to come together to pursue physical fitness and the love of exercise.
Shelby Reporter
Attendance grows at Old Baker Farm Summer Shindig
HARPERSVILLE – Old Baker Farm was full of smiles and sunflowers during its annual Summer Shindig on Saturday, Aug. 13. “People love everything from the forest to the creek, the 100-year-old barn,” Pam Baker said. “People never complained, they love it. Get a little dirty, (a) little sweaty, do their own work. They like it and I’m very thankful.”
Shelby Reporter
Dr. Courtney Bentley named UM provost and VP of academic affairs
MONTEVALLO – After serving as interim provost and vice president of Academic Affairs at the University of Montevallo since January, Dr. Courtney Bentley has been officially named to the position. The announcement was made on Aug. 17 at the Faculty Convocation meeting at the Center for the Arts. Her...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby Baptist Medical Center to open new cardiovascular unit
ALABASTER – Shelby Baptist Medical Center advanced its cardiac services with a $6 million investment to create a new, modernized 14-bed cardiovascular unit. Set to open in December, the project will allow the hospital to provide intensive and step-down care for cardiac patients within the same unit, which will be located on the second floor of the main hospital building.
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup released
ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council released the Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex at 1953 Municipal Way. The fall event will feature a regional music lineup along with local food trucks.
Shelby Reporter
New Animal Hospital open in Chelsea
CHELSEA– Constant Companion Animal Hospital is now open in Chelsea and hopes to provide quality care to the pets of local residents. The business is the result of two years of planning by Dr. Scott Foster. “We come hiking out here all the time—got to know the area pretty...
Shelby Reporter
Luke Bryan takes center stage at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
PELHAM– Luke Bryan wowed the crowd at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater. The Luke Bryan “Raised up Right” tour made its way to Pelham on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. The concert began with his chart-topping song “I Don’t Want the Night to End” and closed with “Country Girl” as the crowd danced along.
Man killed in Birmingham homicide identified
Birmingham Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening.
Man dies in jump off I-59 overpass in west Birmingham
UPDATE: Birmingham police Lt. Rod Mauldin at 5:20 p.m. said the man had been pronounced dead. EARLIER: A man was seriously injured when authorities say he jumped off a bridge onto Interstate 59. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. The man jumped...
