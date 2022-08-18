ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

Nationals, Phillies to Play in 2023 MLB Little League Classic

Nationals to play in 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The 2023 MLB Little League Classic will feature an NL East showdown. The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, next Aug. 20 on ESPN's Sunday...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Gaston Gazette

Tar Heel player talks about beating Duke, losing to Kansas, and listening to your parents

Dozens of young basketball players got lessons Saturday at Gaston Christian School about taking care of business both on and off the court from UNC Tar Heel junior Puff Johnson. The junior guard from Moon Township, Pennsylvania, figures to play a prominent role as the Tar Heels try to make it back to the championship game this season. Johnson was in Gaston County for a one-day shooting clinc organized by Pet Sumner, who coaches boys basketball at Belmont Middle...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

