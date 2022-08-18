Dozens of young basketball players got lessons Saturday at Gaston Christian School about taking care of business both on and off the court from UNC Tar Heel junior Puff Johnson. The junior guard from Moon Township, Pennsylvania, figures to play a prominent role as the Tar Heels try to make it back to the championship game this season. Johnson was in Gaston County for a one-day shooting clinc organized by Pet Sumner, who coaches boys basketball at Belmont Middle...

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 35 MINUTES AGO