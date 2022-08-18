ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana governor stands by abortion ban despite facing criticism from state's biggest employers

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjlBZ_0hMNqggR00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is standing by his decision to sign Indiana’s near-total abortion ban into law, despite concerns raised by some of the state’s biggest employers.

Two of the state’s largest employers – Cummins and Eli Lilly – were immediately critical when the Governor signed the legislation.

Eli Lilly said it plans to explore opportunities for growth elsewhere. Governor Holcomb was asked about that.

"A lot of these companies want to grow and their growth is off the charts in our state," he said.

"Some might just fly over the state of Indiana because of this issue. I don’t mean to act like it’ll never happen. It might, but so are a lot of other issues that factor into where someone invests.”

People on both sides of the issue have been critical of the ban. The governor said its “imperfect” but met his “threshold of making progress.”

