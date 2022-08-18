ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia Planning 'Massive' Attack on Ukraine Independence Day: Intelligence

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Ukrainian intelligence said that Russian forces are planning to attack Ukraine in a "massive shelling" event next week.

"The threat of massive shelling on the territory of Ukraine with S-300 missiles is obvious. Considering the arrival of several trains [from Russia] before Aug. 20, it is clear that the Russians are preparing to attack Ukraine on Aug. 24," the Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom), a Ukrainian NGO, wrote on its website and Telegram channel Thursday, the Kyiv Post reported.

August 24 marks Ukraine's 31st Independence Day, which honors the adoption of the Proclamation of Independence of Ukraine granted when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Earlier this month, StratCom said that Russian trains armed with heavy ammunition, including missiles, were headed for the Ukrainian border and set to arrive on Saturday just days before the annual holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvsrH_0hMNqfni00

Ukrainian officials have recently been preparing for Russia to strike on Independence Day.

Oleg Zhdanov, a reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during a TV marathon that he believes operations were already underway in Belarus, where Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has allowed Russia to amass forces since the early days of the war in Ukraine.

"There has always been a certain threat from the territory of Belarus, and let me remind you that it was its territory that Russia used from the first days of the full-scale invasion," Yuriy Ihnat, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force Command, told reporters on Tuesday. "Therefore, we must definitely be prepared for possible missile strikes."

Ihnat added that Russia has always used certain dates, like Ukraine's Independence Day, for so-called "congratulations."

On Thursday, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense shared a recording of an intercepted conversation between a Russian soldier and his mother, during which he said Russia is expecting Ukraine's armed forces to organize a counter-offensive.

"They want to stage a show execution," to mark Independence Day, the soldier said.

The Biden administration has criticized Lukanhesko for allowing Russia to use Belarus as a staging area for the ongoing war in Ukraine, saying its cozy relationship with Russia was helping launch "a brutal, premeditated, unjustified attack against its neighbor to the south."

"The regime has set aside what should be Belarus' own sovereignty and independence and in a way, its territorial integrity by permitting Russia's forces on to—again what should be sovereign Belarusian soil—to launch a brutal, premeditated, unjustified attack against its neighbor to the south," Ned Price, spokesperson for the State Department, said Wednesday.

Comments / 22

Desmond Diaku
4d ago

That's surprising because we're told the Russians are demoralized and at the verge of being defeated. What happened to Ukrainians' Kherson counteroffensive?

Reply(2)
8
Prince Bruce
4d ago

The first days of this war / special operations was clearly a joke. Maybe they believed 200k troops could be enough. I knew it was an ignorant plan! Ukes are resilient. Maybe it was a diversion. I know the Ukes personally and this is impossible especially with NATO and.the Turks is in the middle ground but has shown to be fearless - typical!

Reply
3
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Putin Is LOVING This Big Mistake the West Is Making, Russian Dissidents Warn

Kremlin critics the world over are rallying against moves by some European countries to slap Russian citizens with travel bans, arguing that it will have the opposite effect of ramping up pressure on Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war in Ukraine.A slew of prominent public figures in Russia, including celebrities, politicians and journalists with anti-war views, have insisted that such bans will backfire. “Do they believe that furious Russians left without EU visas would grab a pitchfork and attack the Kremlin? No, they will not,” Russian rock musician Andrew Makarevich said earlier this week.Many Russians are already...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Independence Day#Russians#The Kyiv Post#Stratcom#Ukrainian#Belarusian
Daily Mail

Russia deploys three MiG-31 fighter jets armed with nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles on 'high alert' to its European enclave of Kaliningrad in fresh threat to NATO

Russia has deployed three new fighters armed with nuclear-capable missiles to its European enclave in a fresh threat to NATO. The MiG-31 jets landed at Chkalovsk airbase in Kaliningrad - which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania - on Thursday, Moscow's defence ministry said. The jets are specially modified MiG-31K...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DOPE Quick Reads

Soldiers Took a Huge Risk in Ukraine, Swiftly Took Leader Prisoner to Stop His Desertion During Risky Battle

Russian soldiers took their commander prisoner to ensure that he did not run away during battle. [i]. According to reports, there has been much conflict within the Russian army, particularly concerning the roles of commanders. In another intercepted phone call, evidence corroborates these claims. While phoning home, the soldier "describes how the unit took their battalion commander prisoner." [i]
Business Insider

Russia likely deploying 'unreliable and unpredictable' butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intel says. The munitions reportedly maimed children in past wars.

Russia is likely using "unreliable and unpredictable" butterfly mines in Ukraine, UK intelligence said. Children mistook the mines for toys when they were used in the Soviet-Afghan War. "This poses a threat to both the local population and humanitarian mine clearance operations," the UK Defense Ministry said. Russia is likely...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
946M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy