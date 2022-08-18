ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shrimp Louie: Bridge Night, Ladies’ Luncheon or Anytime

By Annie Tobey
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 4 days ago

The classic California salad, Shrimp Louie, may spark entertaining memories, or it may become a new favorite. Diane Rossen Worthington of Seriously Simple shares her take on the 1950 West Coast recipe.

Shrimp Louie is a classic California salad made famous in 1950 from The Palace Hotel in San Francisco. There are many stories of who originally invented this refreshing salad, but it looks like it was a chef from somewhere on the West Coast.

As a California native, I have enjoyed many a Shrimp Louie salad at a small seafood stand in the famous Farmers Market of Los Angeles. Sometimes I change it up and add fresh chunks of Dungeness crab with the shrimp. These days, fresh crab meat has become impossibly expensive. Fresh cooked shrimp is still within our budget

The original salad always includes shredded lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, shrimp, and a zesty Thousand Island-style dressing. I wanted to take this idea and make it an easy, no-cook Seriously Simple meal that you could serve as a main course or an appetizer.

This Louie filling is packed with juicy shrimp pieces along with crisp diced cucumber and watermelon radish. A dice of avocado and chopped tomatoes all add up to a tasty tangle of shrimp and vegetables enriched with the Louie dressing. If you’re a purist, feel free to add some chopped hard-boiled egg to the garnish.

Look for butter lettuce or light green romaine leaves as the cup to hold the filling. You can also use iceberg lettuce or little gem leaves. The crowning touch to these seafood cups is a sprinkling of smoked paprika that brings all the flavors together. Feel free to multiply this recipe for a group. And transport yourself back to 1950 California!

Shrimp Louie in Lettuce Cups

Serves 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpCjV_0hMNqYZV00

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound cooked shrimp, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 Persian cucumber, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 2 tablespoons 1/2-inch dice watermelon radish
  • 1/2 ripe avocado, cut into 1/2-inch dice

For the dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons chili sauce
  • 1 teaspoon bottled white horseradish
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice

To serve:

  • 6 lettuce cups, butter lettuce or romaine leaves

For garnish:

  • 2 tablespoons 1/2-inch-dice tomato
  • Smoked paprika

Directions:

  1. In a medium bowl combine the shrimp, cucumber, radish and avocado.
  2. Combine all the ingredients for the dressing in a small bowl and mix to combine. Add the dressing to the filling and coat the ingredients. Make sure to keep avocado intact. Taste for seasoning.
  3. Arrange the lettuce cups on a plate and spoon the filling evenly among the lettuce leaves. Garnish with tomato dice and finish with a sprinkling of smoked paprika. Serve immediately.

Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple: Easy Recipes for Creative Cooks” and “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.

© 2022 Diane Rossen Worthington. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

As an Amazon Associate, Seniors Guide earns from qualifying purchases of linked books and other products.

The post Shrimp Louie: Bridge Night, Ladies’ Luncheon or Anytime appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seniors Guide

6 Tips for Reducing Inflammation

Inflammation is part of your body’s natural defenses – when a cut swells up and turns red, that’s inflammation at work healing you. But when inflammation goes into overdrive, sparked by factors like poor diet and smoking, it can cause a host of health problems including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and even depression. But how can you reduce inflammatory markers in the body? Try these strategies for reducing inflammation.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romaine Lettuce#Iceberg Lettuce#Crab Meat#Food Drink#Anytime#The Palace Hotel#Dungeness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Seniors Guide

Tech Purchase Tips to Save Money

Emma Patch of Kiplinger’s Personal Finance offers tech purchase tips for back-to-school sales – including tablets, TVs, laptops, smartphones and smart watches – to get the best deals for your money. Laptops, cellphones, smart watches and other gadgets have become necessities for many consumers. But they can...
TECHNOLOGY
recipesgram.com

Malibu Truffles (Easy Recipe)

These Malibu truffles can be a perfect addition to every party. This dessert is ideal for you if you like the taste of a Malibu and/or pina colada cocktail. Here is the recipe:. Servings 24. Ingredients:. 1 box (around 3 cups) vanilla wafer, crushed. 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted.
RECIPES
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
6K+
Followers
501
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy