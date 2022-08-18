ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Five most common NASCAR questions, according to Google

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iwCL7_0hMNqBW200

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International brings in thousands of fans and families from near and far every summer.

The atmosphere is never short of electric for Go Bowling at the Glen. Fans—with their earplugs ready—will eagerly watch to see if Chase Elliott can make his comeback after finishing behind Kyle Larson in 2021.

The Glen All Access

But people around the country are excited for NASCAR, too. According to Google Trends, earlier this week, several NASCAR-related questions were breakout searches, surging in popularity. On August 16, the top five states searching for NASCAR Cup Series were West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Iowa.

Here are the five most common NASCAR questions, according to Google:

  • Who has the most NASCAR wins?
    • According to NASCAR’s statistics, Kyle Busch has the most combined NASCAR national series wins with a total of 224 (60 Cup Series races, 102 Xfinity Series races, 62 Camping World Truck Series races)
  • What engines do NASCAR use?
  • How did NASCAR start?
    • NASCAR began on the road when Bill France, Sr. organized a meeting in Florida on the future of stock car racing in 1947. The first race ran the next year.
Lane changes in place for NASCAR weekend at Watkins Glen International
  • How fast do NASCAR cars go in a race?
    • Fast. NASCAR drivers easily drive at speeds over 200 mph, and they can go from zero to 60 mph in about three seconds. In order to get up to speed that quickly, the cars have to apply over 2,500 pounds of force against the track, according to The Conversation.
  • How do pit stops work in NASCAR?
    • NASCAR allows only six mechanics into the pit for each pit stop (unlike the 12 allowed in Formula One). In a matter of seconds, these mechanics have to change tires, refill the fuel, and repair broken pieces.
    • WIRED reports that the crew stands by with their tires and necessary tools at the ready. As the car approaches (in five seconds), they jump into the pit.
    • Then, simultaneously, within two seconds, someone jacks up the far side of the car while someone else fuels up the car with a fresh can.
    • In the next five to seven seconds, the wheels are removed with pneumatic air guns and the new wheel is screwed into place. Then the process is repeated for the other side of the car.
    • If no one makes a mistake, WIRED said the pit stop should only last about 12 seconds.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

NASCAR ticket update

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – There’s already a large population of NASCAR fans, vendors and employees here at Watkins Glen International. Michael Printup, President of Watkins Glen International explains why this race is so important. “Being a road course you can keep selling tickets. That’s why we don’t have a capacity here. Because we’re the second […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Elliott wins Cup pole at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup pole on Saturday at Watkins Glen International, edging Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson for the top spot. Elliott, a two-time winner at The Glen, turned a fast lap of 1 minute, 10.477 seconds around the 2.45-mile natural terrain road course. Larson, who won last […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

NASCAR history made at WGI’s Cup Series race

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International (WGI) was truly international, with seven different countries represented, the most in NASCAR history. However, crews and fans say, of all places, they aren’t surprised this record took place at The Glen. “Watkins Glen is a track where it attracts a lot […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Kyle Larson lucks out, wins Xfinity race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson zoomed past Ty Gibbs and William Byron when the two leaders made contact with under five laps to go, then held off AJ Allmendinger to win the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday. Byron and Gibbs dominated the 82-lap race around the 2.45-mile road course […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
WETM 18 News

NASCAR pulls into Watkins Glen with playoff spots to fill

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — There are two races left in NASCAR’s regular season, and Chris Buescher has only one avenue to make the playoffs — winning. His next chance comes Sunday at Watkins Glen International, a high-speed road course where one small mistake in the 90 laps around the 2.45-mile track can ruin a […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with […]
FRIENDSHIP, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
WETM 18 News

Teen dies after being hit by car in Barton

BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Barton Saturday night. According to state police, an 18-year-old male died after being hit by a vehicle on State Route 17C, in the Town of Barton N.Y., Tioga County, around 8:20 p.m. Police say the operator of […]
BARTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Trends#Xfinity Series#Howstuffworks#V 8#Chevrolet
WETM 18 News

Different ways to enjoy our region

WETM– Whether you’re a native to the Twin Tiers or just visiting for NASCAR weekend, the beauty of our region is something to see. We here at 18 News have been looking for different ways you can do just that and over the past 3 weeks we’ve been showing you some of those hidden gems […]
TRAVEL
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for burglaries in Veteran

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for multiple burglaries in Chemung County last week. Bradley Smith (34) of Alpine and Tiffany Doan (36) from Odessa were arrested by New York State Police on August 19, 2022. According to police, the two were involved in two burglaries in the Town of Veteran, reported […]
WETM 18 News

Utica woman faces $5M fine & 40yrs for conspiracy drug charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Friday, August 19th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica woman pled guilty to conspiracy drug charges for distributing fentanyl in 2021. 25-year-old Melisa Muminovic of Utica pled guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or […]
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Google
WETM 18 News

Newfield man arrested after attempted robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested and another is still on the loose after an attempted robbery at a store in Ithaca on Friday. According to Ithaca Police, two black males had attempted to rob the Dankie’s Glass Shop at 219 Elmira Road in Ithaca sometime around 7 p.m. Police say the […]
WETM 18 News

Rusty Wallace honored to be Grand Marshal Sunday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A legendary driver and Watkins Glen winner will start off Sunday’s big race. Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will serve as the Grand Marshal for The Go Bowling at The Glen. Wallace, who won in 1987 and 1989 at The Glen in NASCAR, will say the most famous words in motorsports […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Asking NASCAR fans trivia questions

DIX, NY (WETM)- Fans travel from all over to experience NASCAR at Watkins Glen International. For some, this is their 1st time here and for others, they’ve been coming here for over 15 years. 18 News walked around earlier today to ask fans some tough questions about NASCAR trivia. For NASCAR fans these questions may […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Larson wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on a restart with five laps to go and won the weather-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday. Elliott had control of the race late, but a caution gave Larson a chance and he took advantage, moving Elliott to […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy