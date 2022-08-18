ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man arrested after passing out at the wheel, police say

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and passed out in an intersection earlier this week. David Shorter, 44, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapons, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Violation of a Protective Order.

According to an affidavit, around 5:15 a.m. on August 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the intersection of 5 th Street and Center Avenue after someone called 911 and reported that a vehicle had been abandoned, while running, in the middle of the roadway. At the scene, investigators found a purple Chrysler 300, driven by Shorter, in the roadway. Shorter was reportedly found inside the car, passed out and lying across the center console.

Officers tried to wake Shorter by knocking on the window, the door, and the roof of the vehicle. Eventually, Shorter responded and rolled down his window. Investigators said Shorter smelled strongly of alcohol, had slow and slurred speech, as well as bloodshot eyes. When he exited the vehicle, he was unsteady on his feet and his attempts to complete a series of field sobriety tests were unsuccessful.

Investigators then discovered that Shorter had a handgun lying in the front passenger seat of the vehicle- a violation of his previous felony convictions and a violation of a protective order that was issued against Shorter in March of 2022.

Shorter was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was held on a combined $45,000 bond. He was released from custody in Ector County on August 18 and was transferred to another facility upon the request of the U.S. Marshal Service.

