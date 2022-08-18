Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
$20 million industrial facility to open in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Dozens attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Portage Monday, Aug. 22, for a new 240,000-square-foot industrial building. “If you can imagine a football field long and a football field almost in width, that’s the size of this building,” said Jamie Clark, the President of Clark Logic, and the developer on this project.
WWMT
Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's state veterinarian is trying to figure out what killed dozens of dogs in northern Michigan, and prevent the mysterious virus from spreading across the state. The dogs died after developing symptoms similar to the canine parvovirus. Testing is...
WWMT
Kalamazoo youth leaders work to develop plans for city neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo leaders are asking teens and young adults who live in the city to pitch ideas to help improve the quality of life in city neighborhoods. The City of Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an "Imagine your neighborhood" youth engagement summit Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WWMT
School supply giveaway event held at Kalamazoo Salvation Army
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Salvation Army will give back to the community with its "Operation Backpack" event. The charitable organization is expected to give away backpacks filled with school supplies to students in K-5th grade on Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bark in the Park:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Veterinarians continue to investigate illness killing young dogs
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — For the past two months, animal experts in Michigan have been closely following a parvo-like illness that is killing dogs under the age of 2. Based on the cases that have been confirmed at the diagnostic lab, those animals were not adequately or vaccinated...
WWMT
City asks for community feedback in the search for Battle Creek's next fire chief
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek city leaders are introducing the two finalists for the city's next fire chief. The top two candidates are Bill Beaty and Jeff VanderWiere. Beaty is currently the Deputy Chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, III Fire Protection District. VanderWiere is currently the Deputy Fire...
WWMT
Crews battle fire in Comstock Park, nearby freeway closes for hours
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — At least 12 fire departments responded to a structure fire in Comstock Park Sunday night, continuing to battle the flames through Monday morning, according to Kent County dispatch. Crews were called to Future Environmental off of Mill Creek Avenue Sunday morning, according to the Plainsfield...
WWMT
Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Jurors begin deliberations in second Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Jurors began deliberation in the second trial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. assistant attorney Niles Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court Monday morning.
WWMT
AAA: Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Gas prices are on the decline. As of Tuesday, the average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.89 a gallon in Michigan, which was on par with the national average. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers...
WWMT
Firefighters turn animal rescue: Portage Fire saves a trapped seagull
PORTAGE, Mich. — Hook, line, and life-saver. Portage firefighters received an unusual call Monday: an injured seagull in the road. The seagull had their head trapped under the wing with a fishhook, Portage Fire said in a Facebook post. A second fire station helped the crew remove the fishhook....
WWMT
Chase, stolen weapon lands Florida man in Van Buren County Jail
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Florida man crashes his motorcycle after Van Buren County Sheriff deputies said he lead them on a chase in Columbia Township early Monday morning. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on 52 1/2 Street near 15th Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a defective...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Thousands of dollars worth of checks stolen from Ottawa County mailboxes
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks have been stolen from business mailboxes throughout Ottawa County, investigators said. Over the past several months, detectives investigated larcenies in Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge townships. Investigators said they identified a woman who allegedly cashed one of the stolen checks.
WWMT
106 Animals seized from Dowagiac home
Dowagiac, Mich. — A bizarre story tonight out of Dowagiac where police found 106 animals inside a home on their property, following a search warrant. The suspect is facing charges. Only two dogs or cats are allowed per household in Dowagiac. And farm animals are not allowed but this...
WWMT
1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on the 58000 Block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. When police arrived at the scene, a...
WWMT
Climax-Scotts ready for new Langs era
CLIMAX, Mich. — There's a new head coach for the Climax-Scotts Panthers, but he brings with him a familiar name. Tyler Langs starts his first season as the standalone head coach for the Panthers, officially beginning his run as the team's skipper. Langs served as co-head coach with his...
WWMT
Motorcyclists hurt after crash in Portland Township
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were thrown from a motorcycle that later caught on fire Friday night, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were dispatched to a crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Drive in Portland Township. A driver was turning...
WWMT
Young boy drowns in pond in Wakeshma Township
WAKESHMA,TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A young boy drowned in a private pond in Wakeshma Township on Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 1 p.m. on 37th St near E T Ave, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. An 11-year-old boy and his 14-year-old friend were swimming in the pond...
WWMT
One year anniversary of deadly South Haven pier shooting
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Saturday marks one year since the deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. One year ago, on Aug. 20, 2021, 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. Victims: South Haven police name victims of pier shooting. Ingalls took...
WWMT
5 Injured in Cass Co. multiple vehicle crash
VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were injured in a three vehicle crash on Saturday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's office. The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township. An Elkhart woman stopped at a stop sign,...
Comments / 0