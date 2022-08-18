ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

$20 million industrial facility to open in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Dozens attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Portage Monday, Aug. 22, for a new 240,000-square-foot industrial building. “If you can imagine a football field long and a football field almost in width, that’s the size of this building,” said Jamie Clark, the President of Clark Logic, and the developer on this project.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Mysterious parvo-like illness blamed for killing dozens of Michigan dogs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development's state veterinarian is trying to figure out what killed dozens of dogs in northern Michigan, and prevent the mysterious virus from spreading across the state. The dogs died after developing symptoms similar to the canine parvovirus. Testing is...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Kalamazoo youth leaders work to develop plans for city neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo leaders are asking teens and young adults who live in the city to pitch ideas to help improve the quality of life in city neighborhoods. The City of Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an "Imagine your neighborhood" youth engagement summit Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

School supply giveaway event held at Kalamazoo Salvation Army

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Salvation Army will give back to the community with its "Operation Backpack" event. The charitable organization is expected to give away backpacks filled with school supplies to students in K-5th grade on Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bark in the Park:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Veterinarians continue to investigate illness killing young dogs

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — For the past two months, animal experts in Michigan have been closely following a parvo-like illness that is killing dogs under the age of 2. Based on the cases that have been confirmed at the diagnostic lab, those animals were not adequately or vaccinated...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Crews battle fire in Comstock Park, nearby freeway closes for hours

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — At least 12 fire departments responded to a structure fire in Comstock Park Sunday night, continuing to battle the flames through Monday morning, according to Kent County dispatch. Crews were called to Future Environmental off of Mill Creek Avenue Sunday morning, according to the Plainsfield...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
WWMT

Former Detroit Tiger joins the Bronco's coaching staff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Former Detroit Tiger Daniel Schlereth will take a seat in the dugout of Western Michigan University's baseball team. Former Major League pitcher will be Bronco's new pitching coach, the university announced Monday. "We are very excited to announce the addition of Daniel Schlereth to the Bronco...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Jurors begin deliberations in second Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Jurors began deliberation in the second trial of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Over several months in 2020, both Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, plotted to kidnap Gov. Whitmer to set off a "second American Civil War," U.S. assistant attorney Niles Kessler said in closing arguments in U.S. District Court Monday morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

AAA: Gas prices expected to continue on downward trend

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Gas prices are on the decline. As of Tuesday, the average cost of regular unleaded gas was $3.89 a gallon in Michigan, which was on par with the national average. Just one month ago, the average cost of gas was $4.45 a gallon, so drivers...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Firefighters turn animal rescue: Portage Fire saves a trapped seagull

PORTAGE, Mich. — Hook, line, and life-saver. Portage firefighters received an unusual call Monday: an injured seagull in the road. The seagull had their head trapped under the wing with a fishhook, Portage Fire said in a Facebook post. A second fire station helped the crew remove the fishhook....
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Thousands of dollars worth of checks stolen from Ottawa County mailboxes

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks have been stolen from business mailboxes throughout Ottawa County, investigators said. Over the past several months, detectives investigated larcenies in Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge townships. Investigators said they identified a woman who allegedly cashed one of the stolen checks.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

106 Animals seized from Dowagiac home

Dowagiac, Mich. — A bizarre story tonight out of Dowagiac where police found 106 animals inside a home on their property, following a search warrant. The suspect is facing charges. Only two dogs or cats are allowed per household in Dowagiac. And farm animals are not allowed but this...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMT

1 dead in Van Buren Co. crash

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after crashing his car into a tree on Saturday evening. The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on the 58000 Block of 55th Street in Lawrence Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. When police arrived at the scene, a...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WWMT

Climax-Scotts ready for new Langs era

CLIMAX, Mich. — There's a new head coach for the Climax-Scotts Panthers, but he brings with him a familiar name. Tyler Langs starts his first season as the standalone head coach for the Panthers, officially beginning his run as the team's skipper. Langs served as co-head coach with his...
CLIMAX, MI
WWMT

Motorcyclists hurt after crash in Portland Township

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were thrown from a motorcycle that later caught on fire Friday night, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were dispatched to a crash on East Grand River Avenue near Blossom Drive in Portland Township. A driver was turning...
PORTLAND, MI
WWMT

Young boy drowns in pond in Wakeshma Township

WAKESHMA,TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A young boy drowned in a private pond in Wakeshma Township on Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 1 p.m. on 37th St near E T Ave, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. An 11-year-old boy and his 14-year-old friend were swimming in the pond...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

One year anniversary of deadly South Haven pier shooting

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Saturday marks one year since the deadly shooting at the South Haven Pier. One year ago, on Aug. 20, 2021, 19-year-old Aidan Ingalls shot a couple at random before turning the gun on himself. Victims: South Haven police name victims of pier shooting. Ingalls took...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

5 Injured in Cass Co. multiple vehicle crash

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were injured in a three vehicle crash on Saturday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's office. The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road in Volinia Township. An Elkhart woman stopped at a stop sign,...
CASS COUNTY, MI

