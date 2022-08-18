Read full article on original website
Banks Use Bitcoin Rewards to Attract the Crypto-Curious Consumer
The financial services industry is transforming, with consumers and businesses becoming more interested in using digital technology to handle their financial needs. Financial institutions (FIs) are evolving to meet consumers’ shifting preferences by offering a variety of digital solutions, from mobile check deposit to digital wallets. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, however, FIs are not currently meeting consumers’ interests.
South African Central Bank Allows FIs to Serve Crypto Accounts
The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is moving forward with a recommendation to let banks deal with companies handling crypto assets. The new guidelines published by the bank says the banks can now act as a “conduit” for funds from crypto asset service providers, and can deal with customers willing to purchase or receive payments in that way.
R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together
It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
CFOs Face New Challenge to Tame FX Impact on Cross-Border Payments
There are close to 200 global fiat currencies, a veritable financial Tower of Babel. Add to that cryptocurrencies, and you have unprecedented FX complexity in play when seeking to manage-cross border payments. Managing the Complexity. How can CFOs manage this level of complexity?. One way is to simplify. Laurence Capone,...
Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M
Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Can Meet Member Needs With Cryptocurrency Services
The pandemic forced financial institutions (FIs) of all kinds to undergo a digital transformation of their offerings. While most credit unions (CUs) are now meeting member demands for digital and mobile banking, consumers’ rapidly growing interest in the use of cryptocurrencies is encouraging CUs to rethink the ways in which they can satisfy member needs.
El Salvador Weekly: What Disappearing Bitcoin ATMs?
El Salvador’s finance minister, Alejandro Zelaya, said on Aug. 11 that “the Salvadoran population continues to use Bitcoin and the Chivo Wallet,” in the words of a local news outlet. Which led ElSalvador.com to suggest that his statement “could be far from reality” as a growing number...
HealthTech Company UpHealth Closes $67.5M in Debt Financing
Digital health company UpHealth has closed a convertible debt financing sale for $67.5 million, the company announced in a press release Friday (Aug. 19). The sale involves a new series of variable rate convertible senior secured notes due Dec. 15, 2025. According to the release, the transaction raised $22.5 million in gross cash proceeds after paying for a repurchase of $45 million principal amount of its 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.
CBDC Weekly: Fed’s Bowman Says FedNow Makes Digital Dollar Unnecessary
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman suggested that she believes the FedNow real-time payments system will make a digital dollar unnecessary. Speaking at the VenCent Fintech Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Aug. 17, Bowman said that “my expectation is that FedNow addresses the issues that some have raised about the need for a CBDC.”
7 of the 10 Largest Corporate Blockchain Investors Target Payments
Seven of the 10 most active blockchain investors among large public companies have stakes in at least one company that offers payment services. That’s according to blockchain market intelligence firm Blockdata’s list of the “Most Active Investors in Blockchain Companies By the Top 100 Public Companies,” released earlier this month. It looked at the 10 months from September 2021 through June 2022.
EMEA Daily: UK FCA Approves Future Fintech’s Acquisition of Khyber Money Exchange
In today’s top stories from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Future Fintech has received approval from U.K. regulator FCA for its acquisition of money transfer company Khyber Money Exchange as it looks to expand its money transfer abilities in the region. Nigerian B2B eCommerce company Omnibiz has...
BNPL Firm Tamara Picks Up $100M in Series B
Saudi Arabian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup Tamara has raised a $100 million Series B equity round led by Sanabil Investments with participation from Coatue, Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst and existing investor Checkout.com. In a Monday (Aug. 22) press release announcing the news, Tamara said it will use the...
BitPay Enables Consumers to Purchase Best Buy Gift Cards With Crypto
Crypto payments technology firm BitPay has added Best Buy gift cards to the range of gift cards that it enables consumers to buy with cryptocurrency. With these new gift cards, consumers can more easily spend bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies at the electronics retailer, BitPay said Friday (Aug. 19) in a tweet.
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets
Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
Cashfree Teams With PharmEasy for Fast Payment Settlements
Payments and application programming interface (API) firm Cashfree Payments is teaming up with PharmEasy to automate transactions for merchants and expedite payment settlements. Using a solution from Cashfree Payments called Payouts, retailers can immediately pay vendors, process customer refunds, disburse loans and more. The solution has a 99.98% payouts success...
What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing
Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
Stablecoin Issuers Account for 2% of US Treasuries Market
Tether and Circle, among other stablecoin issuers, are currently holding $80 billion worth of short-term U.S. government debt, which shows how digital asset players are holding bigger roles in the traditional finance markets. The Financial Times reported Friday (Aug. 19) that Tether and the other such companies made up around...
FTX Revenue Reportedly Grew 10x in 2021
With crypto surging, exchange FTX was reportedly able to rack up a billion dollars in revenue in 2021. Citing internal audited financials, CNBC reported Saturday (Aug. 20) that the company also completed numerous acquisitions and was able to add to its global footprint. The company’s revenue saw an increase of over 1,000%, going from $89 million to $1.02 billion as of 2021.
Spend Management Platform Coupa Expands Cash Visibility Features
Business spend management solution provider Coupa Software has added new innovations to its Coupa Treasury product, aiming to give companies better visibility into their cash position and cash projection. This will expand Coupa’s platform, which provides a complete view of spend and cash across treasury, finance, procurement and supply chain,...
