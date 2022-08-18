ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Banks Use Bitcoin Rewards to Attract the Crypto-Curious Consumer

The financial services industry is transforming, with consumers and businesses becoming more interested in using digital technology to handle their financial needs. Financial institutions (FIs) are evolving to meet consumers’ shifting preferences by offering a variety of digital solutions, from mobile check deposit to digital wallets. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, however, FIs are not currently meeting consumers’ interests.
MARKETS
pymnts

South African Central Bank Allows FIs to Serve Crypto Accounts

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is moving forward with a recommendation to let banks deal with companies handling crypto assets. The new guidelines published by the bank says the banks can now act as a “conduit” for funds from crypto asset service providers, and can deal with customers willing to purchase or receive payments in that way.
ECONOMY
pymnts

R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together

It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
ECONOMY
pymnts

CFOs Face New Challenge to Tame FX Impact on Cross-Border Payments

There are close to 200 global fiat currencies, a veritable financial Tower of Babel. Add to that cryptocurrencies, and you have unprecedented FX complexity in play when seeking to manage-cross border payments. Managing the Complexity. How can CFOs manage this level of complexity?. One way is to simplify. Laurence Capone,...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Godwin Emefiele
pymnts

Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M

Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
pymnts

El Salvador Weekly: What Disappearing Bitcoin ATMs?

El Salvador’s finance minister, Alejandro Zelaya, said on Aug. 11 that “the Salvadoran population continues to use Bitcoin and the Chivo Wallet,” in the words of a local news outlet. Which led ElSalvador.com to suggest that his statement “could be far from reality” as a growing number...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Central Bank Of Nigeria#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Nigerians#Enaira#Truzact#Voice Of America
pymnts

HealthTech Company UpHealth Closes $67.5M in Debt Financing

Digital health company UpHealth has closed a convertible debt financing sale for $67.5 million, the company announced in a press release Friday (Aug. 19). The sale involves a new series of variable rate convertible senior secured notes due Dec. 15, 2025. According to the release, the transaction raised $22.5 million in gross cash proceeds after paying for a repurchase of $45 million principal amount of its 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts

CBDC Weekly: Fed’s Bowman Says FedNow Makes Digital Dollar Unnecessary

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman suggested that she believes the FedNow real-time payments system will make a digital dollar unnecessary. Speaking at the VenCent Fintech Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Aug. 17, Bowman said that “my expectation is that FedNow addresses the issues that some have raised about the need for a CBDC.”
ECONOMY
pymnts

7 of the 10 Largest Corporate Blockchain Investors Target Payments

Seven of the 10 most active blockchain investors among large public companies have stakes in at least one company that offers payment services. That’s according to blockchain market intelligence firm Blockdata’s list of the “Most Active Investors in Blockchain Companies By the Top 100 Public Companies,” released earlier this month. It looked at the 10 months from September 2021 through June 2022.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Crypto
pymnts

BNPL Firm Tamara Picks Up $100M in Series B

Saudi Arabian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup Tamara has raised a $100 million Series B equity round led by Sanabil Investments with participation from Coatue, Shorooq Partners, Endeavor Catalyst and existing investor Checkout.com. In a Monday (Aug. 22) press release announcing the news, Tamara said it will use the...
ECONOMY
pymnts

BitPay Enables Consumers to Purchase Best Buy Gift Cards With Crypto

Crypto payments technology firm BitPay has added Best Buy gift cards to the range of gift cards that it enables consumers to buy with cryptocurrency. With these new gift cards, consumers can more easily spend bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies at the electronics retailer, BitPay said Friday (Aug. 19) in a tweet.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets

Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Cashfree Teams With PharmEasy for Fast Payment Settlements

Payments and application programming interface (API) firm Cashfree Payments is teaming up with PharmEasy to automate transactions for merchants and expedite payment settlements. Using a solution from Cashfree Payments called Payouts, retailers can immediately pay vendors, process customer refunds, disburse loans and more. The solution has a 99.98% payouts success...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

What Headwinds? B2B Digital Payments Shift Still Growing

Payment digitization continues its inexorable march to dominance. Lest one is tempted to think that momentum might have slowed after the pandemic served as an explosive catalyst to the upside in the number of businesses automating manual billing processes, at least one digital platform’s latest results belie that notion.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Stablecoin Issuers Account for 2% of US Treasuries Market

Tether and Circle, among other stablecoin issuers, are currently holding $80 billion worth of short-term U.S. government debt, which shows how digital asset players are holding bigger roles in the traditional finance markets. The Financial Times reported Friday (Aug. 19) that Tether and the other such companies made up around...
MARKETS
pymnts

FTX Revenue Reportedly Grew 10x in 2021

With crypto surging, exchange FTX was reportedly able to rack up a billion dollars in revenue in 2021. Citing internal audited financials, CNBC reported Saturday (Aug. 20) that the company also completed numerous acquisitions and was able to add to its global footprint. The company’s revenue saw an increase of over 1,000%, going from $89 million to $1.02 billion as of 2021.
STOCKS
pymnts

Spend Management Platform Coupa Expands Cash Visibility Features

Business spend management solution provider Coupa Software has added new innovations to its Coupa Treasury product, aiming to give companies better visibility into their cash position and cash projection. This will expand Coupa’s platform, which provides a complete view of spend and cash across treasury, finance, procurement and supply chain,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy