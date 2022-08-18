Read full article on original website
Heartland Express acquires CFI truckload unit for $525 million – WTT
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are joined by FreightWaves Tony Mulvery to talk about Heartland Express’ $525 million acquisition of CFI’s truckload unit. That move makes Heartland Express the 8th largest truckload fleet in the U.S. Great packaging moves the needle in retail but what...
Lead FedEx Ground contractor says he may shut his business by Nov. 25
It is clear that Spencer Patton, the leader of a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the financial plight of FedEx Ground’s delivery contractors, will not go gently into that good night. In a combative address before roughly 4,000 FedEx Ground contractors Saturday night in Las Vegas, Patton, one...
Heartland Express embarks on its biggest challenge yet
Management from Heartland Express will roll up its sleeves to again integrate a fleet with a less than stellar operating track record. On Monday, the Iowa-based truckload carrier acquired several assets from the Contract Freighters Inc. (CFI) portfolio, which is owned and operated by TFI International, for an enterprise value of $525 million.
MyCarrier’s LTL booking platform reaches escape velocity
Scottsdale, Arizona-based less-than-truckload booking platform MyCarrier is growing revenue and shipment counts quickly after an important inflection point in the firm’s business plan. Founded in 2017 by GlobalTranz veterans Michael Bookout and Chris Scheid, MyCarrier raised an $8 million Series A in March 2021. The platform’s vision was to...
Luxury Textile Giant Earns Sustainability Certification
For two years, home textile maker Matouk has worked to improve sustainability in its production facility in Fall River, Mass. And this week the company earned the STeP by Oeko-Tex certification for its efforts. STep by OEKO-TEX is an independent certification system for brands, retailers and manufacturers in the textile and leather industries. The certification evaluates facilities based on six modules: chemicals management, environmental performance, environmental management, social responsibility, quality management, and health protection and safety at work. “The STeP by Oeko-Tex certification process confirms that Matouk’s Fall River facilities are manufacturing products in a socially responsible and sustainable manner,” said Milt Goncalves,...
Cummins to integrate Gatik’s autonomous driving tech into advanced powertrain
Autonomous middle-mile technology company Gatik will work with industry powerhouse Cummins to integrate Gatik’s technology with Cummins’ drive-by-wire solution. The combined solution will be utilized on Isuzu Class 6 FTR model box trucks with the Cummins B6.7 engine. Gatik has been using the Isuzu model in its fleet, most recently adding the trucks to a pilot in Texas. In that effort, Gatik has partnered with KBX Logistics to haul product from Georgia-Pacific facilities in the area to 34 local Sam’s Club stores.
Hub Group acquires fulfillment solutions provider Tagg Logistics
Hub Group, a provider of transportation and logistics management solutions, on Monday announced that it acquired e-commerce, business-to-business and omnichannel fulfillment company Tagg Logistics for $103 million in cash. The acquisition will expand Hub Group’s warehouse footprint from about 5 million square feet to over 9 million square feet. And...
Viewpoint: The year of labor — knowing your worth
We all know trade doesn’t work without people, from the worker who makes the products to those who move the coveted cargo. In recent months, we have seen the men and women responsible for the transport of goods mobilize and push back on wage offers. They realize their worth and their pivotal role in the world of capitalism. The flow of trade is, unfortunately, choking in this tug of the purse strings between employers and labor.
STB seeks assurances on rails’ ability to handle US harvest season
The Surface Transportation Board is seeking details on how the Class I railroads expect to meet rail demand during the fall harvest season. In a letter sent to all seven Class I railroads last week, the board asked the railroads to provide information on how the railroads expect to meet market demand for grain and grain products and plan to maintain network flows along key corridors.
