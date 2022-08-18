We all know trade doesn’t work without people, from the worker who makes the products to those who move the coveted cargo. In recent months, we have seen the men and women responsible for the transport of goods mobilize and push back on wage offers. They realize their worth and their pivotal role in the world of capitalism. The flow of trade is, unfortunately, choking in this tug of the purse strings between employers and labor.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 20 HOURS AGO