Greenvillians will have a new place to satisfy their sweet tooths. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, a dessert restaurant chain based in Myrtle Beach, will open its Greenville location on Aug. 23 at 3 p.m., the eatery announced on social media. The restaurant at 942 S. Main St. will offer...

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO