Anker’s GaN Charger can charge 4 devices at once, including a laptop
Anker has announced a new line of high-watt (over 100W) and lower-watt (under 100W) mobile chargers. Anker is exploiting GaN technology because it enables a complete transformation in how consumer electronics are charged. According to Anker and its partners, GaN technology delivers better power transfer efficiency, faster-charging speeds, smaller and more portable chargers, and allows chargers to last longer and be more sustainable.
OnePlus 10T launches with early bird discounts
Today OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 10T 5G. The OnePlus 10T is its second flagship phone launch in 2022. The OnePlus 10T was launched alongside OxygenOS 13, the company’s newest version of its performance-driven Android overlay. The launch is OnePlus’ first in-person event in more than two years, taking place at Gotham Hall in New York City.
How to add the Spectrum app to Roku: A guide
The Spectrum TV app offers something that even the most popular streaming services miss out on – Live TV. Apart from the usual on-demand content, using the Spectrum TV app, you can catch live sports or watch live news, and it offers a user-friendly interface that lets you personalize and save content to your watchlist.
OPPO’s ColorOS 13 brings welcome additions to Android 13
OPPO has officially launched its ColorOS 13, making it one of the first Android overlays built on top of the Android 13 OS. The new ColorOS offers a smart and intuitive design, user-friendly features, and it integrates with Android’s latest security and privacy updates. ColorOS 13: A First Look.
Boost Mobile intros cheapest unlimited wireless plan in the U.S.
Boost Mobile has announced the launch of the Carrier Crusher unlimited wireless plan that is set to be the U.S. wireless industry’s cheapest unlimited wireless plan. It will be available starting on Thursday, July 28th. The cost of the Carrier Crusher plan will be pegged at $25/month forever, so...
Pre-order Samsung’s Bespoke washer and get $250 in store credit
Samsung’s stunning Bespoke front load washer and dryer are finally available for pre-order with a great incentive. Samsung is offering $250 worth of store credit for every purchase of this intelligent washer or dryer. Moreover, customers who opt for both the washer and dryer can enjoy $500 in store credit.
The Motorola Edge (2022) fixes the issues of its predecessor
Once again, Motorola is targeting the mid-range segment with its new Motorola Edge (2022), meaning it competes directly with the likes of the Pixel 6a. Design-wise, the 2022 Motorola Edge doesn’t look much different than its predecessor, but internally, much has been improved – including everything from its camera, to its chipset, and its display.
Pixel 6a review: The best Android phone under $500
Although it’s hardly perfect, the Pixel 6a offers a great camera, display, and performance – effectively making it the best mid-range Android phone for under $500. The Pixel 6a is Google’s latest foray into the competitive mid-range smartphone market. Pixel has had a pretty great track record when it comes to offering value-packed, budget-friendly phones – but the competition in the mid-range Android smartphone market is intense in 2022. So how does the Pixel 6a fair against the competition? Read on to find out.
AT&T launches $40 unlimited wireless plan for students
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. AT&T is launching a special student discount that gives students a savings of up to $25 dollars per month off of AT&T’s prepaid unlimited plan. This discount effectively makes it just $40 a month for a plan that includes unlimited calls, text, and 5G data, along with fraud call blocking and spam alerts. Otherwise, the plan would ordinarily cost $65 per month.
Amazon Prime for students: Everything you need to know
Do you know that there’s a version of Amazon Prime for students? Prime Student is an Amazon Prime promotion and membership program created specifically for higher education students. Prime Student is cheaper than the standard Amazon Prime subscription, so if you’re currently in college and want to enjoy Amazon Prime benefits at a discounted price, here’s everything you need to know about Prime Student.
Turn off the world around you with a pair of wireless earbuds for $49
Who says you can’t get a great pair of wireless earbuds for under $50? Soundcore’s Life Note 3 XR True Wireless Noise Cancelling In-Ear earbuds are on sale for half off this weekend. It’s unusual to find a pair of wireless earbuds for such a low price –...
Eufy’s RoboVac vacuums are on sale for 35% off
Eufy’s highly-rated Robovacs vacuums are on sale with up to 35% off. Eufy’s robot vacuums are known for being a great addition to homes and offices because they automate cleaning and take up very little room, giving us more time to do the things we love most. Without further ado, here’s a list of RoboVacs that are available at a discount. All of these Eufy discounts are available only through August 31st.
