Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurant Roundup: QSRs Make Changes to Value Menus Amid Inflation
As inflationary challenges continue, restaurant brands are rethinking their value offerings, with some presenting new deals to woo price-conscious customers and others going the other direction, upping prices as ingredient costs rise. For instance, quick-service restaurant (QSR) brand Domino’s, the world’s largest pizza company, announced Monday (Aug. 15) the return...
Study Finds Hidden Surcharges Sour Consumers’ Impressions of Merchants
In a time marked by sudden change and economic concern, each dollar counts for local businesses. Credit card surcharges are a prevalent cost-mitigation strategy that restaurants and retail stores use to offer customers the most comprehensive level of payment acceptance. Though many consumers pay the surcharge, our data reveals that...
Data Brief: 60% of Consumers With 4 or More Cards Say Bundled Banking Simplifies
Over the past 10 years or so as FinTechs came to dominate payments innovation disintermediation was the ticket, breaking out individual banking functions and building financial products with a singular focus. Now, it’s getting too cluttered for many consumers. As more consumers look to super apps and the like...
IBM’s Weather Channel Tests Subscription Bundles
The Weather Channel is hopping onto the subscription bundle bandwagon with an offering that lets users check the weather, follow the news or get deals on hotel rooms from one platform. The IBM-owned company announced the program Thursday (Aug. 18) in partnership with USA Today and Tripadvisor, saying it was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DoorDash, Walmart Sever Delivery Deal
DoorDash and Walmart are severing their on-demand grocery delivery partnership, an ongoing deal since 2018 that was initially signed for the Atlanta metro area. “We’d like to thank Walmart for their partnership and are looking forward to continuing to build and provide support for merchants in the years ahead,” a Doordash spokesperson told PYMNTS on Friday (Aug. 19).
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
You Don't Need a Membership to Shop Sam's Club
Often people wonder if it's truly worth it to shop at bulk stores like Costco or Sam's Club. These stores have a membership associated with them so, you pay to shop. There are benefits to buying from bulk stores like cost savings.
Walmart, Target, Kohl’s Look to Cut Amazon’s Apparel Lead
With Macy’s set to give an update tomorrow, after Walmart, Target and Kohl’s set the stage last week, players of all shapes and sizes are trying to find ways to shrink Amazon’s widening moat in the important retail apparel category. Action is fast and furious as retail...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Banks Use Bitcoin Rewards to Attract the Crypto-Curious Consumer
The financial services industry is transforming, with consumers and businesses becoming more interested in using digital technology to handle their financial needs. Financial institutions (FIs) are evolving to meet consumers’ shifting preferences by offering a variety of digital solutions, from mobile check deposit to digital wallets. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, however, FIs are not currently meeting consumers’ interests.
Furniture, Large Home Goods B2B Platform GigaCloud Closes $41M IPO
Large-parcel B2B eCommerce platform GigaCloud Technology has closed a $41 million initial public offering (IPO) as well as a full over-allotment option of about 3.4 million Class A ordinary shares. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Thursday (Aug. 18) under the symbol GCT,...
Restaurants Cast $13 Smoothies as Essential Health Purchases
As food prices skyrocket and consumers become increasingly anxious about the looming recession, many are cutting back on unnecessary food spending, shifting away from dining out toward less costly food-at-home options and sticking to the essentials. Quick-service restaurant (QSR) Clean Juice, for one, a USDA-certified organic juice bar chain with...
BitPay Enables Consumers to Purchase Best Buy Gift Cards With Crypto
Crypto payments technology firm BitPay has added Best Buy gift cards to the range of gift cards that it enables consumers to buy with cryptocurrency. With these new gift cards, consumers can more easily spend bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies at the electronics retailer, BitPay said Friday (Aug. 19) in a tweet.
Celero Commerce Buys Community Bankers Merchant Services
Nonbank payment processor Celero Commerce has bought Community Bankers Merchant Services (CBMS) to add more options for payments processing, a press release said. CBMS provides electronic transaction processing for community and regional banks. It was founded in 1989 and has worked with various banks, offering a suite of payment processing solutions for smaller customers.
Indonesian eCommerce Firm Tokopedia Adds BNPL Option
Indonesian eCommerce company Tokopedia has added a buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to the range of digital payment methods it accepts. With the new GoPayLater Cicil, select Tokopedia customers can shop on the company’s platform and then choose to pay in installments over one, three, six or 12 months, according to a report from The Jakarta Post.
Standard Bank Looks to Expand Amid Rising Competition in South Africa
South Africa's largest lender wants to use its position to expand its business banking services amid increasing competition. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 19), Standard Bank Group hopes to make the most of its scale and geographical footprint to fuel its growth, CEO Sim Tshabalala said. That could mean...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Platforms Expand to Better Serve Markets
Today in B2B payments, three B2B platforms, Omnibiz, CBC24 and Shoptreo, are expanding to meet the needs of the buyers and sellers they serve. Plus, payments and financing startup BlueTape has raised $55 million to help it provide financing and payments services to companies in the construction industry. Nigerian B2B...
HealthTech Company UpHealth Closes $67.5M in Debt Financing
Digital health company UpHealth has closed a convertible debt financing sale for $67.5 million, the company announced in a press release Friday (Aug. 19). The sale involves a new series of variable rate convertible senior secured notes due Dec. 15, 2025. According to the release, the transaction raised $22.5 million in gross cash proceeds after paying for a repurchase of $45 million principal amount of its 6.25% convertible senior notes due 2026.
French Retailer Carrefour Freezes Prices on 100 ‘Everyday Essentials’
Saying it expanding its efforts to help its customers cope with inflation, French retailer Carrefour has frozen prices on 100 “everyday essential” products through Nov. 30. The items included in this offer are among the company's own branded products in both food and non-food categories offered at all...
BNPL’s Newest Trick: Cutting Out the Retail ‘Middleman’
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a consumer credit solution typically sold to retailers who then allow eligible consumers to use it to pay in installments. But what changes when a BNPL business provides its solution straight to consumers rather than retailers? Quite a bit, in fact — and some are calling it BNPL 2.0.
FinTechs Deliver the Last Mile of Real-Time Trucker Payments
If the $790 billion trucking industry was a country, it would belong to the G20. Add the last mile delivery industry, and it would be in the G10. And yet, it lacks basic digitization innovations taken for granted in leading digitized payments industries such as tech. Truck drivers lack a cost-efficient and effective way to pay for fuel and other necessities on the road and must wait for paychecks in the mail every two weeks, and too many of them find themselves relying on payday loans.
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0