Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?. If you live, work, or travel through downtown Albany and its surrounding areas, get ready for a little more Gilded Age gridlock!. Producers of the hit HBO series "The Gilded Age Season 2" have spent the better part...
Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment
A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
Two grazed in Washington Avenue shooting
Albany police report a shooting early Sunday morning on Washington Avenue near Quail Street. They say they identified two people who were grazed by bullets.
Schenectady PD investigating State Street shooting
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting on State Street Monday night. One person was injured.
What was that loud jet noise near Albany this morning?
If you heard a very loud jet noise near Albany this morning, there's no cause for concern. According to Albany International Airport, the airport was was visited by two F-15 fighter jets.
Gloversville PD looking for car involved in crash with bicyclist
The Gloversville Police Department is searching for a car involved in a crash with a bicyclist. Police said the crash at the Stewart’s Shops on South Main Street on August 20 around 2:45 p.m.
Fire breaks out in Cohoes apartment complex
A fire on Sunday sent several local crews to 50 Manor Sites Apartments in Cohoes
Car crashes into building in Albany
An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
NYSP: Albany woman, Scotia man found dead in creek
New York State Police are investigating a double drowning in Hamilton County. On August 19, police said Kaydee Lyons, 24, of Albany, and Matthew Bank, 28, of Scotia, were found dead in the water of Tenant Creek off Hope Falls Road.
BREAKING: U Albany Police Report Armed Robbery and Abduction On Campus!
Breaking News out of Albany today as multiple sources are reporting a memo sent out by University of Albany police warning students and faculty about an alleged armed robbery and abduction that took place Monday afternoon at around 5:15 PM on the school's campus. Here's what we know so far:
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
Clifton Park house fire under investigation
A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
Ayers Animal Shelter employee attacked by two dogs
An employee at Ayers Animal Shelter on Hilltop Road in Root was reportedly attacked by two dogs on Monday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 9:40 a.m.
Meadery celebrates new downtown Troy location
TROY – A meadery is celebrating its new spot in downtown Troy. Helderberg Meadworks cut the ribbon on its 3rd Street location earlier this month. It’s bringing award-winning craft mead and hard cider to the Collar City. . Their mead is made with local and raw ingredients, and the...
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation
Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
Schenectady PD: Man shot on Delamont Avenue
The Schenectady Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Delamont Avenue on Friday morning. Police said a 28-year-old was shot multiple times during the incident.
Capital Region gas price update for August 22
Gas prices in the Albany area are continuing to fall, according to GasBuddy. Capital Region gas prices have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $4.27 per gallon.
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked
ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
Opening day at the Washington County Fair
August 22 is the opening day of the 2022 Washington County Fair. The fair officially opens at 5 p.m. on Monday and runs through August 28. Here's what you can expect throughout the week.
