Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment

A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
Car crashes into building in Albany

An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
Clifton Park house fire under investigation

A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
Meadery celebrates new downtown Troy location

TROY – A meadery is celebrating its new spot in downtown Troy. Helderberg Meadworks cut the ribbon on its 3rd Street location earlier this month. It’s bringing award-winning craft mead and hard cider to the Collar City. . Their mead is made with local and raw ingredients, and the...
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation

Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
