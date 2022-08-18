ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FFA State Officer: Cole Hicken

By Millaine Wells
 4 days ago

(WFRV) – The FFA State Officer team had a busy August, helping at the Wisconsin State Fair.

They ran a barn for kids, to learn about the many jobs on a farm. Visitors also got to interact with several different types of animals, including plenty of babies.

Cole Hicken from the Waupun FFA Chapter is serving as State Treasurer.

Millaine Wells caught up with him at the fair to find out what he is looking forward to as a State Officer.

