Good News Network
Alzheimer’s Memory Loss Reversed in Mice After Scientists Discover Method to Form New Brain Cells
Alzheimer’s has been reversed in mice after scientists at the University of Illinois-Chicago boosted the formation of new brain cells, a breakthrough that could lead to new treatments. Their gene therapy fueled new neurons in the hippocampus—a region in the brain vital for learning and remembering where you put...
Nature.com
Reactive astrocyte biomarkers mirror Alzheimer disease pathology
"We already know from transcriptomic studies that reactive astrocytes can acquire multiple molecular phenotypes in the brains of patients with AD," explains lead author JoÃ£o Pedro Ferrari-Souza. "However, no previous study has demonstrated astrocyte heterogeneity in the living human brain, and we wanted to test whether we could use biomarkers of astrocyte reactivity to capture this phenomenon in AD."
Phys.org
Mitochondrial turnover: Researchers discover what causes cell 'batteries' to run down
Researchers at the University of Toronto have discovered how mitochondrial turnover—a critical cellular function—begins. Mitochondria are like the batteries of our bodies. They're vital sources of energy for cells and are necessary to regulate function in almost all cell types. And, like batteries, mitochondria need to be replaced as they run down over time. If these cell batteries aren't replaced efficiently, and don't turn over properly, cells experience stress and can die.
Medical News Today
Alzheimer’s: Scientists find way to switch some diseased cells back to a healthy state
Evidence suggests that microglia—the primary immune cells in the brain—may directly contribute to the development of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Due to technical challenges, scientists have not been able to decipher the molecular mechanisms underlying microglia activity or function in healthy and diseased brains.
Scientists May Have Identified The Neurons That Give Birth to Fear
It's sometimes said that you can smell fear, when, in fact, the signals that generate fear are often multi-sensory. A fire, for instance, has heat, smoke, and smell to give it away. An eagle flying overhead casts a shadow and creates a flapping sound as it swoops. It would be...
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring compound, awakens stem cells to repair damaged muscle
A new study published in the journal Science reveals a unique form of cell communication that controls muscle repair. In damaged muscle, stem cells must work together with immune cells to complete the repair process, yet how these cells coordinate to ensure the efficient removal of dead tissue before making new muscle fibers has remained unknown. The scientists have now shown that a natural substance called hyaluronic acid, which is used in cosmetics and injections for osteoarthritis, is the key molecule that manages this fundamental interaction.
Phys.org
How mitochondrial dysfunction leads to premature aging and disease
Researchers at the University at Buffalo and their collaborators have developed powerful new ways to study and potentially reverse the cellular mechanisms that cause mitochondrial diseases and premature aging. Mitochondria provide the lion's share of energy that cells need to function normally, so genetic defects in mitochondria can cause severe...
scitechdaily.com
An Unexpected Change in the Brain: A New Cause of Parkinson’s Related Cell Death Discovered
Researchers from Osaka University discover an unexpected alteration in the brain during the autopsy of a patient with clinically typical Parkinson’s disease: an accumulation of TDP-43 proteins rather than alpha-synuclein. Parkinson’s disease (PD) currently has no known cure, and one of the major challenges in creating effective treatments is...
Nature.com
Comparison of CEAC, BEAM and IEAC conditioning regimens followed by autologous stem cell transplantation in peripheral T-cell lymphoma patients
Autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) is an important treatment for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) patients both during front and salvage therapy. In order to explore the appropriate conditioning regiments and seek ways to improve the efficacy and safety of PTCL, we retrospectively compared the outcomes of 52 PTCL patients treated with CEAC (lomustine, etoposide, cytarabine and cyclophosphamide; n"‰="‰28), BEAM (carmustine, etoposide, cytarabine and melphalan; n"‰="‰14) and IEAC (idarubicin, etoposide, cytarabine and cyclophosphamide; n"‰="‰10) regimens followed by ASCT at our center between 2012 and 2021. Although the time of neutrophil engraftment in CEAC group was earlier than that in IEAC group (P"‰="‰0.042) and platelet infusion in BEAM group was significantly more than CEAC group (P"‰="‰0.042), there were no significant difference in platelet engraftment, hematopoietic engraftment and red blood cells infusion among the 3 groups. The transplantation related mortality rate (TRM) and the early overall response rate (ORR) was 3.8% and 85.7% respectively. The 5-year OS and PFS was 62.8% (95% CI: 54.8"“70.8%) and 61.0% (95% CI: 53.1"“68.9%) respectively. There was no significant difference in TRM, ORR and survival among the 3 groups. Univariate and multivariate analysis showed that high PIT score (the T cell lymphoma prognostic index,"‰>"‰1) and failure to reach complete response (non-CR) at 3Â months after ASCT were common risk factors for OS (P"‰="‰0.036 and 0.007) and PFS (P"‰="‰0.021 and 0.012). In conclusion, CEAC and IEAC regimen can be used as alternative conditioning regiments for ASCT in PTCL patients, and their efficacy and safety are comparable to BEAM regiment. Patients with high PIT score and non-CR early after ASCT had worse outcomes.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Swap Blood of Old and Young Mice to Study Aging, Here’s the Result
Did science just reveal the opposite of the elixir of life or 'fountain of youth'?. To speed up ageing when you're only young does not sound appealing, but researchers of a new study gave a glimpse of this 'weird' finding after a series of experiments on old and young mice, which ScienceAlert reported.
How Scientists Successfully Reversed Alzheimer's in Mice
The scientists experimented with augmenting the growth of brain cells, which decline in number as people age.
Nature.com
Evidence for the contribution of HCN1 gene polymorphism (rs1501357) to working memory at both behavioral and neural levels in schizophrenia patients and healthy controls
Gene HCN1 polymorphism (rs1501357) has been proposed to be one of the candidate risk genes for schizophrenia in the second report of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium"“Schizophrenia Workgroup. Although animal studies repeatedly showed a role of this gene in working memory, its contribution to working memory in human samples, especially in schizophrenia patients, is still unknown. To explore the association between rs1501357 and working memory at both behavioral (Study 1) and neural (Study 2) levels, the current study involved two independent samples. Study 1 included 876 schizophrenia patients and 842 healthy controls, all of whom were assessed on a 2-back task, a dot pattern expectancy task (DPX), and a digit span task. Study 2 included 56 schizophrenia patients and 155 healthy controls, all of whom performed a 2-back task during functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scanning. In both studies, we consistently found significant genotype-by-diagnosis interaction effects. For Study 1, the interaction effects were significant for the three tasks. Patients carrying the risk allele performed worse than noncarriers, while healthy controls showed the opposite pattern. For Study 2, the interaction effects were observed at the parietal cortex and the medial frontal cortex. Patients carrying the risk allele showed increased activation at right parietal cortex and increased deactivation at the medial frontal cortex, while healthy controls showed the opposite pattern. These results suggest that the contributions of rs1501357 to working memory capability vary in different populations (i.e., schizophrenia patients vs. healthy controls), which expands our understanding of the functional impact of the HCN1 gene. Future studies should examine its associations with other cognitive functions.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Irregular Production of Brain Cells Could Cause Autism
Autistic individuals’ stem cells either create too many or too few brain cells. Researchers from Rutgers University have discovered evidence of anomalies in very early brain development that may contribute to the neuropsychiatric condition by studying the brain stem cells of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The results...
A Potential Long-Term Asthma Treatment Has Passed Early Trials in Mice
Asthma is thought to affect more than 250 million people worldwide and is responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths each year. Research into a cure for the condition would make a major difference for a significant number of people. Scientists have now come up with the beginnings of a...
neurology.org
Child Neurology: Neurodegenerative Encephalomyelopathy Associated With ACOX1 Gain-of-Function Variation Partially Responsive to Immunotherapy
Acyl-CoA oxidase 1 (ACOX1) is a peroxisomal enzyme involved in beta-oxidation of very-long-chain fatty acids. Although loss of function of ACOX1 had been previously described, gain-of-function variation of ACOX1 gene has been only recently identified, with a paucity of known cases. Gain-of-function variation results in overproduction of reactive oxygen species, resulting in progressive neurodegeneration with discrete relapses. We report the case of a 19-year-old woman with a 5-year history of longitudinally extensive posterior predominant myelopathy, bilateral corneal scars, and white matter lesions who presented with first-time seizure, progressive sensorineural hearing loss, ichthyosiform rash, and cauda equina syndrome. Extensive workup was unrevealing. The patient showed no response to high-dose steroids but stabilization and improvement with return to baseline over 6 months with IVIg and low-dose mycophenolate mofetil. Whole-exome sequencing performed 4 years before was nondiagnostic, but subsequent reanalysis revealed a heterozygous variation in the ACOX1 gene (NM_004035.6: c.710A>G, p.Asn237Ser), now considered to be pathogenic. This case reports a rare condition and highlights the importance of reanalysis of previously nondiagnostic genome/exome sequencing data. Furthermore, the patient's clinical stability for over 1 year on immunotherapy raises the possibility of disease modification in an otherwise universally fatal condition.
Why Does the Immune System Attack Liver Cells in Those With Metabolic Disorders?
Researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine have identified a molecule that causes the immune system to attack the liver in response to the accumulation of fat. Published in Science Immunology, researchers recreated human metabolic diseases in mice to examine changes within the immune system in response to a high-sugar, high-fat diet. They found that the immune response, which involves B and T cells, damages the organs and tissues instead of protecting them.
MedicalXpress
Scientists uncover opposing roles of p38 proteins in cardiac hypertrophy
A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by Dr. Guadalupe Sabio has identified a key role for the MKK3/6–p38γ/δ signaling pathway in the development of cardiac hypertrophy. The results, published in the journal eLife, suggest that inhibition of p38γ/δ could be a useful therapeutic strategy for diseases such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; however, this avenue remains unexplored because of the lack of specific inhibitors for these kinase enzymes. The study also shows the opposite effect upon inhibition of another member of this protein family, p38α, indicating that long-term clinical use of p38α inhibitors to treat chronic disease risks damage to the heart.
Nature.com
Allograft versus autograft for reconstruction after resection of primary bone tumors: a comparative study of long-term clinical outcomes and risk factors for failure of reconstruction
There have been no studies comparing the outcomes of nonvascularized autograft (NA) and allograft after resection of primary bone tumors. This study compares the clinical, functional outcomes of NA and allograft reconstruction and analyzes the risk factors for failure after these procedures. A retrospective study of patients with primary bone tumors of the extremities who underwent NA (n"‰="‰50) and allograft reconstruction (n"‰="‰47). The minimum follow up time was 24Â months. The mean time to union for the NA and allograft group was 9.8"‰Â±"‰2.9Â months and 11.5"‰Â±"‰2.8Â months, respectively (p"‰="‰0.002). Reconstruction failure in the NA and allograft group was 19 (38%) and 26 (55.3%), respectively. Nonunion (30%) was the most common complication found in the NA group, while structural failure (29.8%) was the most common in the allograft group. There was no significant difference in functional outcome in terms of the mean Musculoskeletal Tumor Society score between the NA and allograft groups (23.5"‰Â±"‰2.8 and 23.9"‰Â±"‰2.1, respectively, p"‰="‰0.42). Age, sex, tumor location, graft length, method of reconstruction did not significantly influence failure of reconstruction. Chemotherapy was the only significant risk factor affecting outcomes (HR"‰="‰3.49, 95% CI"‰="‰1.59"“7.63, p"‰="‰0.002). In the subgroup analysis, the use of chemotherapy affected graft-host nonunion (p"‰<"‰0.001) and structural failure in both the NA and allograft groups (p"‰="‰0.02). Both NA and allograft reconstruction methods provide acceptable clinical and functional outcomes. Chemotherapy is a risk factor for failure of both reconstructions, particularly graft-host nonunion and structural failure.
Nature.com
Schizophrenia-associated differential DNA methylation in brain is distributed across the genome and annotated to MAD1L1, a locus at which DNA methylation and transcription phenotypes share genetic variation with schizophrenia risk
DNA methylation (DNAm), the addition of a methyl group to a cytosine in DNA, plays an important role in the regulation of gene expression. Single-nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) associated with schizophrenia (SZ) by genome-wide association studies (GWAS) often influence local DNAm levels. Thus, DNAm alterations, acting through effects on gene expression, represent one potential mechanism by which SZ-associated SNPs confer risk. In this study, we investigated genome-wide DNAm in postmortem superior temporal gyrus from 44 subjects with SZ and 44 non-psychiatric comparison subjects using Illumina Infinium MethylationEPIC BeadChip microarrays, and extracted cell-type-specific methylation signals by applying tensor composition analysis. We identified SZ-associated differential methylation at 242 sites, and 44 regions containing two or more sites (FDR cutoff of q"‰="‰0.1) and determined a subset of these were cell-type specific. We found mitotic arrest deficient 1-like 1 (MAD1L1), a gene within an established GWAS risk locus, harbored robust SZ-associated differential methylation. We investigated the potential role of MAD1L1 DNAm in conferring SZ risk by assessing for colocalization among quantitative trait loci for methylation and gene transcripts (mQTLs and tQTLs) in brain tissue and GWAS signal at the locus using multiple-trait-colocalization analysis. We found that mQTLs and tQTLs colocalized with the GWAS signal (posterior probability >0.8). Our findings suggest that alterations in MAD1L1 methylation and transcription may mediate risk for SZ at the MAD1L1-containing locus. Future studies to identify how SZ-associated differential methylation affects MAD1L1 biological function are indicated.
