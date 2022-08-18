Manitowoc County Fair celebrates summer nights, carnival lights

(WFRV) – The 2022 Manitowoc County Fair is happening August 24-28 with the theme of “Summer Nights and Carnival Lights”.

Admission is $10, and that includes all the activities, rides, and parking.

The Fairest of the Fair stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly with a preview of the fun to be had at the fair.

To see a full schedule visit https://manitowoccountywi.gov/departments/expo/manitowoc-county-fair/

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.