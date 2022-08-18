Manitowoc County Fair celebrates summer nights, carnival lights
(WFRV) – The 2022 Manitowoc County Fair is happening August 24-28 with the theme of “Summer Nights and Carnival Lights”.
Admission is $10, and that includes all the activities, rides, and parking.
The Fairest of the Fair stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly with a preview of the fun to be had at the fair.
To see a full schedule visit https://manitowoccountywi.gov/departments/expo/manitowoc-county-fair/Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 1