Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails. […] The post ‘Tom Brady was already looking at houses’: Brady-Gronk to Raiders torpedoed by Jon Gruden, per Dana White appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has yet to announce his QB1 for Week 1, although there is a firm belief Baker Mayfield will win the job over Sam Darnold. If you’re asking Panthers legendary wideout Steve Smith, however, the pick is easy. It’s without a doubt, Mayfield. Smith explained why the former Browns signal-caller […] The post ‘He’s going to put you to sleep’: Steve Smith explains why Baker Mayfield is the clear-cut QB1 choice over Sam Darnold appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders give Kenyan Drake the boot after falling down depth chart
The Las Vegas Raiders’ running backs room is beginning to take shape, thanks to an important roster move the team made on Monday. Veteran running back Kenyan Drake saw his time with the Raiders come to a sudden end on Monday after he was released by the team in the latest series of roster cuts. […] The post Raiders give Kenyan Drake the boot after falling down depth chart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Chiefs backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
After two preseason games, the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart is starting to come into focus. And while the Chiefs roster is packed with talented veterans who are the unquestioned starters at their positions, there are a few spots that are still up in the air during the Chiefs preseason. There are two positions in […] The post 2 Chiefs backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘And he was double teamed!’ Chiefs fans go bonkers over rookie Patrick Mahomes is going to love
It looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs struck gold when they drafted George Karlaftis in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Purdue standout impressed once again for Kansas City in their showdown with the Washington Commanders, so much so that the whole Chiefs Kingdom went bonkers over him. In the second quarter of the game, Karlaftis recorded his first sack in Kansas City and second of the preseason when he brought down QB Carson Wentz.
‘I just don’t care’: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor gets brutally honest at potentially shattering NFL records next season
Jonathan Taylor broke out into another level in the 2021 season. The Indianapolis Colts running back emerged as the top rusher in the league last season. His ability to carve out great yardage from run plays helped the team stay in the playoff hunt for most of the season. Unfortunately, they fell just short at the end.
The reason Jaylen Waddle is getting annoyed with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are going to enter the 2022 NFL season with as much expectation as they have had in a long time. Much of that has to do with the Dolphins offense. Jaylen Waddle had a massive rookie season on the outside and Miami went out and added Tyreek Hill on the other side. However, Waddle was banged up during practice at the beginning of the week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Rodgers’ job in jeopardy? David Bakhtiari hilariously sparks Packers QB competition
It looks like Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is threatened by his potential QB replacement … And no, we’re not talking about Jordan Love, but rather David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari returned to practice Sunday after a lengthy recovery journey from a torn ACL, and right in the first day that he joined the team, he was ready to steal the position of his good friend. The veteran offensive tackle was caught on video practicing with the team under center and taking snaps, looking like he is ready to play QB.
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s latest Antonio Gibson move hints at shocking decision for 2022 season
The Washington Commanders are set to have an interesting 2022 season. After a so-so 2021 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs, they made some upgrades at key positions. Their most notable addition, of course, is the arrival of former Eagles and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The goal for the team here is clear: win games.
‘He’ll get what he deserves because man, what a special player’: 49ers GM John Lynch drops big hint on Nick Bosa contract negotiations
After a fantastic bounce-back 2021 season, Nick Bosa is ready to get back into it. The San Francisco 49ers’ superstar pass rusher had a full offseason devoted to improving himself rather than recovering from an injury and is set to have a big season in 2022. Bosa tore his ACL in the second game of […] The post ‘He’ll get what he deserves because man, what a special player’: 49ers GM John Lynch drops big hint on Nick Bosa contract negotiations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wild fan melee breaks out in stands during Steelers’ win over Jaguars
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars engaged in a hard-fought battle during their Week 2 preseason contest. The Steelers mounted an eight-point comeback with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter to pull out a tight 16-15 victory. There were a lot of talking points that came as a result...
Kirk Cousins fires ‘explosive’ take over criticisms against Vikings offense
There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Vikings now that new head coach Kevin O’Connell is in the picture. The Mike Zimmer era has officially ended, and there’s considerable excitement as to what the 37-year-old shot-caller is going to bring to the table for Kirk Cousins and Co.
The reason Roquan Smith is playing out his contract with Bears after making trade request
After 11 days of holding out, it’s official: Roquan Smith will remain with the Chicago Bears. The All-Pro linebacker made his trade request public more than a week ago. Smith cited problems with the way the front office handled contract negotiations with him. He felt lowballed, disrespected by the franchise that he worked hard for.
The Kenny Pickett hype train gets louder with feat not seen in NFL in 7 years
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to start Mitchell Trubisky in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but all the quarterback hype on the team belongs to rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett, especially after his pair of fantastic preseason performances. In Week 1 of the preseason, Kenny Pickett led the Steelers...
Rumor: Raiders linked to Ndamukong Suh, but there’s a key holdup
The Las Vegas Raiders are considering a few late-offseason additions in order to buff up the roster ahead of the regular-season-opener. Among the moves the team is mulling is the potential signing of veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The free-agent defensive tackle remains unsigned with just a few weeks until the 2022 campaign gets underway, and Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that there’s mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders.
‘I don’t make knee-jerk reactions’: Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers’ Mitch Trubisky-Kenny Pickett battle after win over Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to make his case to win the starting job over Mitch Trubisky. Pickett performed well once again in the Steelers’ second preseason game, a 16-15 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The rookie gunslinger went 6-for-7 for 76 yards and a touchdown, with that score capping off a two-minute drill at the end of the half.
3 bold Clemson football predictions for 2022 season
In 2021, Clemson football may have fallen short of expectations, but the Tigers still had a double-digit victory season. 10-3 sounds like a letdown because the standard has been set so absurdly high under Dabo Swinney, and in some ways it is. Now, let’s take a brief step back and...
Brian Daboll drops Kayvon Thibodeaux injury update that Giants fans will love
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s initial timetable as reported by Adam Schefter was listed at around 3-4 weeks. However, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll recently shared a far more optimistic update on Thibodeaux, per Madelyn Burke. “I’d say it’s day-to-day, really,” Daboll said. There is no question...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
106K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0