ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

South Beloit thief breaks into home, steals water pipes

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pEWdQ_0hMNnhtB00

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit Police say officers were called to a reported burglary in process and caught the thief in the act.

According to police, the burglary happened in the 600 block of Gardner Street on Wednesday, August 17th.

A sergeant was in the area and arrived to the call quickly, and set up a perimeter around the residence, authorities said. The sergeant spotted a suspect, later identified as Kenneth Hill, 58, of Beloit, escaping through a rear door. Police said Hill was carrying a backpack filled with lengths of copper water pipe.

Hill admitted to the crime, according to police. He was charged with Residential Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WIFR

Man arrested after allegedly wielding gun in Rockford laundromat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is in custody Monday after an incident that happened on Sunday evening. Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, Rockford police officers responded to a laundromat in the 1200 block of S. Main Street for reports of an adult male inside the business allegedly holding a gun.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect in stolen vehicle escapes from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them. The vehicle […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford murder suspect turns himself in

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Rico Jefferson, 32, a suspect in a 2020 murder and 2021 shooting. Police said Jefferson turned himself in today. Jefferson is a suspect in the death of Maurice Simmons, 33, who was shot and killed in October 2020. Police arrived at a home in the 3000 block […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pipes#Thief#Police Sergeant#Property Crime#South Beloit Police#Nexstar Media Inc
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison hit-and-run suspect left his keys in his pocket

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in a Madison hit-and-run was betrayed by the car keys still in his pocket when he walked away from a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night, the police department reported. When officers arrived at the crash scene, at the intersection of W. Washington Ave. and...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boy injured in Monday afternoon shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a juvenile has been injured in a shooting on Oakley Avenue Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oakley, and the boy is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds. Oakley is currently closed to traffic as officers investigate the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison officer sees drug deal happening, makes arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An officer patrolling Reindahl Park on Sunday evening arrested a man after spotting the suspect allegedly making a drug deal. The officer reported seeing the transaction happening around 6 p.m. Upon catching up to the 34-year-old man in the 1800 block of Portage Ave., the suspect allegedly admitted having drugs in his vehicle.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Drugs mixed with fentanyl found on downtown Madison dealer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heroin and cocaine were found on a man accused of dealing drugs Sunday afternoon in downtown Madison and officers later discovered both drugs had been mixed with fentanyl, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Department indicated the arresting officers watched the 40-year-old suspect...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Teens wanted after punching 2 in the face at Beloit Theater

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Police Department is searching for three teenagers who reportedly punched two victims in the face at the Beloit Theater. According to police, the victims had no contact with the suspects before the assaults occurred. Police released surveillance photos of the suspects on Sunday afternoon. Classic Cinemas Beloit Theatre is […]
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford

We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Body found in Wisconsin lake, death under investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway after officers pulled a man’s body from a Wisconsin lake on Friday morning. According to the UW-Madison Police Department, just after 6 a.m., a passerby called 911 to report what appeared to be a body floating in Lake Mendota near Alumni Park and the Memorial Union.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy