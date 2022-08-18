ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WIBX 950

Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment

A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany’s “good cause” eviction law reinstated

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protections for tenants are back in Albany after “good cause” eviction was reinstated by a New York judge on Thursday. Now, landlords must meet specific requirements to evict renters and they are prevented from annually raising rent more than five percent without proper cause. The law also increases protections for month-to-month […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Clifton Park house fire under investigation

A house fire is under investigation in the Town of Clifton Park. Jonesville firefighters responded to the scene late Saturday night. The fire broke out just after 11 o’clock at a home on Carpenter Way. Saratoga County dispatch confirms multiple departments were called to the scene. Jonesville Fire Captain...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation

Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Montgomery County shelter employee viciously attacked

ROOT – Part of the typical routine at most animal shelters is to make sure dogs get out of their cages every day for exercise. When that happened Monday morning at the Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter in Montgomery County, the result was anything but typical. When an employee of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
