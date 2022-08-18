ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life on the Farm: Wheat harvest update

By Millaine Wells
 4 days ago

(WFRV) – Wheat harvest is nearly wrapped up in Wisconsin.

In this segment of Life on the Farm we take a look at the quality and yield of the crop.

Life on the Farm is a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College. FVTC offers 14 Agriculture programs of study, including Associate Degree programs in Agribusiness Science & Technology – Animal Science and Agriculture Power Equipment . Classes are offered online and in-person to accommodate busy schedules. Learn more about an education in Agriculture, Horticulture & Natural Resources at FVTC.

