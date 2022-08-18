ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IN

Rockville restaurant burns in early morning fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Bejanamins Family Restaurant. He said they are unable to confirm at this time if the business is a total loss.
ROCKVILLE, IN
Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to hold the vote came in the wake of the death of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was shot and killed by a suspect who had a lengthy criminal history.
MARION COUNTY, IN
ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
RILEY, IN
Terre Haute man charged with dealing LSD, marijuana

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a traffic stop and charged with dealing LSD and Marijuana. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle speeding along Section Street in Sullivan Saturday afternoon. During the stop, the officer reported noticing “criminal indicators”...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery

ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
ROBINSON, IL

