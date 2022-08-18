ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

KING 5

‘We take this disease seriously’: Many exhibits remain closed due to bird flu concerns in Washington

SEATTLE — Avian influenza, also called bird flu, has infected birds across the United States, including more than 2,100 cases that have been detected in Washington state. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was first detected in Washington on May 5 in a small backyard flock in Pacific County. HPAI is a strain of avian influenza (H5N1) that’s very contagious and deadly among chickens. The most recent case in Washington was detected in Kitsap County on Aug. 17, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA)
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Health officials investigating E. coli outbreak in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Health officials are investigating an outbreak of E. coli cases, but the source of the foodborne illness is not yet known. According to Public Health - Seattle & King County, seven cases have been reported in individuals from 11 months to 35 years old. Six of the cases have taken place since June 26.
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Helping over 400 Ukrainian families find peace in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash., August 21, 2022—Farhad, his wife Natalia, and two children, lived relatively simple lives in their home city of Odessa, Ukraine. Farhad worked as a cabinetmaker and Natalia worked teaching English at a nearby elementary school. They were your typical Odessan family but, on February 24, 2022, everything changed.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 19, 2022. All numbers have dropped since last week. 90.5% of King county residents have at least started the vaccination series. 42% are completely current. Case numbers are certainly much higher than reported as people are able to test and home and are expected to self-report (but few do). Hospitalizations are the best indicator of disease transmission.
KING COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Jet ski collides with boat near Seward Park

SEATTLE — A boat and a jet ski collided on Lake Washington just outside of Seward Park on Sunday evening. Three women and one man were on the boat and one woman was on the jet ski when they collided, according to the Seattle Fire Department. They were all...
SEATTLE, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It’s a real challenge for us’: Hospitals struggle with lack of long-term care options

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hospitals across Washington continue to struggle with capacity issues, and in some cases struggle to get beds to patients in need.  It’s an issue they’ve been dealing with for months and without much outside help, hospitals are now working on ways to address these issues themselves. “We’re in an unprecedented time, you know COVID caused a lot...
WASHINGTON STATE

