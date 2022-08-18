VEEDERSBURG — Fountain Central boys tennis might be young, but they don’t back down from any challenge. Already having a nail-biting 3-2 win under their belt in their season opener against Crawfordsville, the Mustangs welcomed Southmont to Veedersburg on Monday. The action would be hard fought all night long between FC and the Mounties as the teams were tied at 2-2 and it came down to two singles between senior Luke Tesmer for the Mounties and sophomore Gabe McCollum for FC. The two would need a winner take all third and final set to determine a winner and in the end it was McCollum who would prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to seal the 3-2 Mustang win.

VEEDERSBURG, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO