Journal Review
8-22 Roundup: Mountie VB earns hard earned five set win
Southmont was back in action on Monday night as they traveled to take on North Putnam. The match between the Mounties and Cougars would prove to be a back and forth affair the entire evening as the match would end up going the distance in five sets. When all was...
Journal Review
Mustangs earn another thrilling win, edge out Mounties 3-2
VEEDERSBURG — Fountain Central boys tennis might be young, but they don’t back down from any challenge. Already having a nail-biting 3-2 win under their belt in their season opener against Crawfordsville, the Mustangs welcomed Southmont to Veedersburg on Monday. The action would be hard fought all night long between FC and the Mounties as the teams were tied at 2-2 and it came down to two singles between senior Luke Tesmer for the Mounties and sophomore Gabe McCollum for FC. The two would need a winner take all third and final set to determine a winner and in the end it was McCollum who would prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to seal the 3-2 Mustang win.
Journal Review
North Montgomery soccer earns sweep of Wildcats
LINDEN — How sweep it was for North Montgomery soccer on Saturday as the Chargers were able to sweep a girl/boy double-header against South Vermillion. The wins for both the girls and boys teams were the first on the young season as the girls dominated from the opening whistle and cruised to an 11-0 win. The boys on the other hand saw a very physical game and a tough battle against the Wildcats. But in the end one goal was all they needed as the boys earned a 1-0 win.
Journal Review
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Athenian VB and XC both earn titles
For the second straight season Crawfordsville volleyball is off to yet another great start. CHS traveled to compete in the Early Bird Invite hosted by North Putnam on Saturday looking to defend their title from a year ago. That’s exactly what the Athenians would do as they went a perfect 4-0 on the day to defend their championship crown.
Journal Review
Shirley K. Wilson
Shirley K. Wilson passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born July 17, 1940, at Crawfordsville, to Harry and May Gill. Shirley and her husband John, who survives, were married over 53 years. They spent the entirety of their marriage in Montgomery County. In 1977, Shirley and John built the Lindy Freeze in Linden, which Shirley managed. After selling the ice cream shop, Shirley and John enjoyed 30 years of retirement. Shirley loved her home and enjoyed her family and friends.
Journal Review
Walter J. Turpin Jr.
Walt “Turp” Johnson Turpin Jr., 84, passed away at home in Kingman on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. He was born June 27, 1938, at Veedersburg, a son of the late Water Johnson Turpin, Sr. and Elizabeth Ellen (Swingle) Turpin. He was married April 4, 2004, at Lebanon, to...
Journal Review
Joyce Ann Patton
Joyce Ann Patton, 74, of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Veedersburg. She was born Aug. 25, 1947, at Crawfordsville, to the late Charles E. and Doris E. (Northcutt) Patton. Joyce graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1966 and retired from Hi-Tek Lighting...
Journal Review
Fun/run organizers grateful for support
The Mountie Mission had another successful 5K fun run/walk. But we couldn’t have done it with out the help from some amazing people and sponsors. We would like to thank, N Heat Design (Bob Stull) for making our shirts. The Southmont cheerleaders for cheering on the runners and walkers and passing out the water. The Ladoga Fire Department for helping the runners and walkers cross the streets. And to the amazing sponsors for our shirts: Muse Heating & Air; Ladoga Pizza King; Roachdale Hardware; Ladoga 66 Marathon; Jessica’s On Main; Stull’s Machine Shop; HHSB; J. M. Thompson Insurance; LakeSide Book Company; Municipal Civil Corp.; Nucor; Stull’s Body Shop; and Perry’s Alignment Plus.
Journal Review
Veedersburg planning to celebrate 150 years
VEEDERSBURG — The Veedersburg Revitalization Association is making plans for the town’s 150th year celebration on Sept. 10. The sesquicentennial celebration will open with a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Veedersburg Hub Park Pavilion. There will be activities throughout the day and fireworks at dusk, sponsored by American Legion Post 288.
Journal Review
Local Record: Aug. 22, 2022
• Operating a vehicle while intoxicated at South Grace Avenue and Fremont Street — 12:26 a.m. • Samuel Hernandez-Rodriguez, 36, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated - prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated - endangering a person, operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more and driving while suspended — 1:48 a.m.
Journal Review
Serve & Protect: Det. Lt. Dave Long
• People still can’t believe I became a police officer. • My hair may be gone, but my music hasn’t changed. I still love Shinedown, Godsmack and Guns N Roses. Dave Long was searching for something more when he joined the Crawfordsville Police Department in May 2001. “I...
