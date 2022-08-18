ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

wibqam.com

ISU reacts to deadly crash involving 5 students

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University is reacting following the news of five students being involved in a car crash in Riley that killed three and left two seriously injured. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden...
RILEY, IN
wibqam.com

ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash

RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
RILEY, IN
wibqam.com

Illinois State Police vehicle struck by suspected DUI driver

ASHKUM, Ill. – An Illinois State Police trooper and bystander were hospitalized early Saturday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the trooper’s SUV. According to a state police spokesperson, the crash happened just before 2:35 a.m. on US Route 45 at 5152 S. Road in south Kankakee County.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
wibqam.com

UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery

ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
ROBINSON, IL

