Read full article on original website
Related
15 Signs of Emotional Immaturity in a Woman
We assign a lot of words to other people, particularly women. We label them as narcissists. We call them crazy. We judge their value based on their appearance, sexual behaviors, and dating history.
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
studyfinds.org
Psychedelic revolution? Over 5.5 million Americans now use hallucinogens, study reveals
NEW YORK — Does the United States have a growing drug problem? Researchers from Columbia University suggest that more American adults than ever are experimenting with hallucinogens. Their study finds hallucinogen use has increased noticeably since 2015 among Americans over the age of 26. Conversely, adolescents between 12 and...
Medical News Today
Everything you need to know about crystal meth
Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eating grapes can ward off dementia and extend your life by five years, study finds
Eating grapes can reduce your chances of developing dementia later in life, a new study has found.The finding, which came as part of a series of studies published in the journal Foods, was included in an extensive list of positive impacts that eating the fruit can have on your health.According to researchers, the fruit is especially beneficial so those who live by high-fat western diets, since they are known to be rich in chemicals that boost healthy gut bacteria and lower cholesterol.Grapes are also high in antioxidants which are known to improve health, and prevent disease and cancer in...
Medical News Today
What to know about amphetamine addiction
Amphetamines are a type of drug that stimulate the nervous system. Doctors prescribe amphetamines for conditions such as ADHD, obesity, narcolepsy, and depression. Misusing amphetamines, or taking them in a different way than a doctor prescribes, can lead to amphetamine addiction. In 2020, about 5.1 million people in the United...
Science Focus
Evil doppelgängers, alternate timelines and infinite possibilities: the physics of the multiverse explained
The word ‘universe’ once described everything that exists. But as our horizons have expanded, many scientists have begun to consider what’s beyond our own cosmos, and whether there may be many other universes lurking tantalisingly out of sight. You might have noticed, if you’ve set foot in...
'Echoists' are prone to narcissistic, emotionally abusive relationships. Is this you?
As a trauma response to experiencing narcissistic abuse, some victims become "echoists." What is the definition of 'echoism'? Experts explain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Blood Type Matters More Than We Give it Credit For
Do you know off the top of your head what your blood type is? If you don't, you're not alone, but I recommend asking your parent or doctor what it is. We all have a determined blood type, and if you aren't sure what yours is, there's great reason to find out: science suggests our blood type may make a difference when it comes to how healthy our hearts are.
FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Synlogic's Rare Genetic Disorder Drug
SYNB1353 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers. Aoife Brennan, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The FDA's Fast Track designation reinforces our conviction for the urgent need for new treatments for HCU as well as the promising non-clinical data we have generated in the program to date.”
How Retinol Can Help Sagging Skin 'Snap Back,' According To Derms
Moisturizers, serums, facial oils, at-home chemical peels, exfoliants — the sheer number of skincare products available for purchase can be so overwhelming you may not know where to begin when building a solid skincare regimen. Experts may differ in their opinions of how many times per week you should exfoliate or whether products enhanced with gold are really worth your time and money, but there’s one ingredient you will rarely find them not on the same page about: retinol. Retinol is a form of vitamin A that is applied topically and can visibly improve the texture of your skin — a claim that so many other potions make but can’t actually deliver on. With that in mind, it’s important to understand the positives that come with using retinol, as well as some of its limitations so that you aren’t waiting for results that simply can’t be found in a bottle or tube. This is how retinol can help sagging skin “snap back,” according to dermatologists — as well as a few great tips on other things you can do to make you complexion glow.
sciencealert.com
A Single Gram of Salt Is The Difference For Millions of Heart Attacks
We know consuming too much salt raises blood pressure, which in turn can lead to cardiovascular problems. A new study has now quantified this relationship as a public health message in clear, stark terms. Looking at health data on adults in China, the study authors estimate that a reduction of...
digg.com
How A Lack Of Sleep Can Cause Problems For Your Teeth
Getting a bad night's sleep can be a nightmare — but it can also cause more health issues than you'd think. Bleeding gums: your body produces more inflammatory hormones when it's sleep-deprived, Patel says, which could cause swollen gums and eventually result in gum disease. Bad breath: inadequate sleep...
psychologytoday.com
Mental Illness in the Emergency Room
Mental illness treated in the emergency room can result in distrust of medical providers. In some situations, there is a general sense of distrust between patients and nursing staff. Restructuring the emergency room could help smooth the treatment process. The relationship between the emergency room and schizophrenia (or those with...
Healthline
How Doctors Use Liver Pathology Ultrasounds to Diagnose and Manage Chronic Liver Disease
When it comes to diagnosing and managing diseases of your internal organs, such as your liver, doctors use a variety of tests and imaging studies. The images that these tests create can provide clues about what’s going on inside your body. Doctors often use an imaging test called a...
Healthline
Ask the Expert: Psoriatic Arthritis and Muscle Pain
Does psoriatic arthritis cause muscle pain and weakness?. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, inflammatory musculoskeletal disorder in people with psoriasis. Patients with PsA often complain of muscle pain and weakness. There are several reasons people with psoriatic arthritis can have muscle pain and weakness. Immobility. PsA causes pain and...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Mentally Resilient? Why Some of Us Flourish and Some Don't
Mentally resilient people people often transcend hard times despite seemingly impossible setbacks. Mental resilience is correlated with emotional maturity and the ability to see reality clearly. Mental resilience is negatively correlated with psychopathology and emotional immaturity. The study of mental resilience and mental strength has not only been a focus...
News-Medical.net
New combination therapy shows potential to improve survival in children with neuroblastoma
Children who suffer a relapse of the aggressive cancer known as neuroblastoma have small chances of survival. However, a group including researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now shown that DHODH blockers, which are well-tolerated in humans, can cure neuroblastoma in mice if administered in combination with chemotherapy. The study, published in the journal JCI Insight, paves the way for clinical trials of this combination therapy.
tctmd.com
AHA Urges More Home-Based Dialysis in Advanced Kidney Failure
The American Heart Association (AHA) is throwing their support behind a new initiative to increase the use of home dialysis in patients with advanced kidney disease. In a scientific statement published this week in Circulation, the AHA says there is enough evidence showing that these home-based therapies can improve cardiovascular risk factors—and potentially outcomes—compared with traditional dialysis performed three times a week in a healthcare setting.
Miracle cure for baldness may lie in old, cheap hair-loss pill as medics tout ‘cost-effective’ treatment
A BLAST from the past hair pill may be a modern cure for baldness, medics say. The classic hair-loss formula popular in the 80s is seeing a steady comeback due to its reported effectiveness. Called minoxidil, it once acted as an important component of hair maintenance foams like Rogaine, the...
Comments / 0