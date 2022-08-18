Read full article on original website
Related
wibqam.com
Rockville restaurant burns in early morning fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire early Tuesday morning. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Bejanamins Family Restaurant. He said they are unable to confirm at this time if the business is a total loss.
wibqam.com
Terre Haute man charged with dealing LSD, marijuana
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a traffic stop and charged with dealing LSD and Marijuana. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper spotted a vehicle speeding along Section Street in Sullivan Saturday afternoon. During the stop, the officer reported noticing “criminal indicators”...
wibqam.com
ISU reacts to deadly crash involving 5 students
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University is reacting following the news of five students being involved in a car crash in Riley that killed three and left two seriously injured. In a release, the school says that the campus is grieving the tragic loss of Christian Eubanks, Jayden...
wibqam.com
UPDATE: Three shot at Terre Haute apartment complex overnight
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multiple police agencies were on the scene of a triple shooting at an apartment complex on the southside of Terre Haute late Sunday night. Our reporter on the scene reports seeing police, fire and EMS crews outside of an apartment on Sweetwater Court. That’s in the Willow Crossings apartment complex (formerly Garden Quarter) behind Ivy Tech.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wibqam.com
ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
Comments / 0