Chronic kidney disease associated with increased risk of spontaneous intracranial hemorrhage
1. Chronic kidney disease was independently associated with an increased risk of spontaneous intracranial hemorrhage, regardless of race or ethnicity. 2. Genetically determined chronic kidney disease was also associated with increased intracranial hemorrhage risk. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Spontaneous, nontraumatic intracranial hemorrhage can be a devastating...
Physical activity may enhance the influenza vaccination response
1. Physical activity significantly increased the odds for H1 seroconversion following influenza vaccination among all participants and titer response among the acute exercise group. 2. Acute-exercised participants had higher antibody responses compared to rested controls and physically active compared to inactive. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) It is well known...
FDA Grants Fast Track Status To Synlogic's Rare Genetic Disorder Drug
SYNB1353 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers. Aoife Brennan, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The FDA's Fast Track designation reinforces our conviction for the urgent need for new treatments for HCU as well as the promising non-clinical data we have generated in the program to date.”
Rates of postoperative pulmonary complications higher for patients receiving Etomidate vs. Propofol
1. For elderly patients receiving elective abdominal surgery, there was no significant difference in the rate of composite major in-hospital postoperative complications in older patients receiving etomidate or propofol for induction. 2. In patients who received etomidate versus propofol, there was a significantly higher incidence of postoperative pulmonary complications, specifically...
Hospitalization due to COVID-19 increases risk of venous thromboembolism compared to hospitalization due to influenza
1. Patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 had a higher risk of developing a venous thromboembolism within 90 days of admission than patients hospitalized due to influenza. 2. The risk of developing an arterial thromboembolism was not significantly different between patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 and influenza. Level of Evidence Rating:...
Comparing outcomes of cholecystectomies in white vs. minority patients
1. For patients with gallbladder disease requiring cholecystectomy, no differences in clinical outcomes were found between white and non-white minority patients. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Cholecystectomies are common procedures for patients presenting with gall stones or other gallbladder disease. For individuals who lack insurance, are from minority groups, or...
