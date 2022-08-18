ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Springs, FL

Man shot, killed in Mims, Brevard County deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Mims Monday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded at about 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue, and upon arrival, found the man had been shot. Deputies added that the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Man dies after shootout in Orange County parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has died after being injured in a shootout in an Orange County parking lot. Deputies responded to 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail for a shots fired call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Victor Manuel Machuca was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses...
Man hospitalized after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies were on the scene of Stars Men's Club on South Orange Blossom Trail around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival,...
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
1 hurt in shooting near The Stars on Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies responded to 5581 S. OBT, the address of the Stars Men's Club, around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County

A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
Police give all-clear after WESH 2 evacuated because of threat

WESH 2/CW18 was unable to air its newscasts at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning due to a threat called into the station in Eatonville. The building was evacuated while the Eatonville and Orlando police departments investigated. Shortly before 5 a.m., police gave the all clear....
5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
