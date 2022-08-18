Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man shot, killed in Mims, Brevard County deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Mims Monday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded at about 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue, and upon arrival, found the man had been shot. Deputies added that the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man, who was in his 60s, was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It all happened at the end of Cory Court...
WESH
Man dies after shootout in Orange County parking lot
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has died after being injured in a shootout in an Orange County parking lot. Deputies responded to 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail for a shots fired call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Victor Manuel Machuca was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses...
Caught on Camera: Witnesses film plane crashing into Orange County fence
A 1956 Cessna 182 was captured on camera by witnesses crashing into a fence in Orange County on Friday.
WESH
Man hospitalized after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies were on the scene of Stars Men's Club on South Orange Blossom Trail around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival,...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
WESH
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
click orlando
Man struck, killed after exiting car on I-4 in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was hit and killed on Interstate 4 early Sunday morning after he exited his vehicle following a prior crash near mile marker 118 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the incident began at 1:57 a.m. in...
Man dies after shooting outside men’s club on OBT
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man who was shot near Stars Men’s Club early Sunday morning has died, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies received a call about the shooting on 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail around 2 a.m., about six minutes after the club was set to close.
WESH
1 hurt in shooting near The Stars on Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies responded to 5581 S. OBT, the address of the Stars Men's Club, around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man in his 30s who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Woman missing from Ohio for over a week last seen getting off plane in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are looking for a woman from Ohio who reportedly got off a plane in Orlando over a week ago and hasn't been seen since. Erica Epps was reported missing by her husband in Ohio on Aug. 10. Police say she boarded a plane to Orlando and got off on Aug. 11. Erica is reportedly without her medication. It's unknown why she flew to Orlando.
72-year-old man killed after exiting his vehicle on I-4, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal overnight crash in Volusia County. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Interstate 4 near State Road 44. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on I-4 blew out...
WESH
FHP: Man killed on I-4 after exiting vehicle that blew a tire Sunday morning
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man on I-4 in Volusia County after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 118 on...
villages-news.com
Driver airlifted from scene of crash after pickup strikes tree and fence in rural Sumter County
A driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash after his pickup ran into a tree and fence in rural Sumter County. The 73-year-old Bushnell man was driving a red 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup at 10:35 a.m. Saturday northbound on County Road 319 approaching County Road 326 when he ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His pickup struck a tree and a fence.
WSVN-TV
Loved ones, residents of Central Florida city mourn mother killed by lightning strike
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) — A city in Central Florida is mourning the loss of a mother who was killed in a storm. Support for the family of Winter Springs resident Nicole Tedesco has poured in ever since she was hit by lightning on Thursday afternoon. The 42-year-old was...
5 people sent to hospital in Daytona Beach following severe hit-and-run crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent five people to the hospital. The crash happened Saturday night near the intersection of Beville Road and Williamson Boulevard. Police said the crash involved a pickup truck and a jeep. According to a...
Man arrested, identified as the shooter at Lake County gaming café, police say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 33-year-old man has been identified as the shooter of an internet café armed robbery, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Travontae Harley was arrested Friday in connection to the Hot Spot robbery in Dona Vista. According to a news release, deputies received...
WESH
Police give all-clear after WESH 2 evacuated because of threat
WESH 2/CW18 was unable to air its newscasts at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning due to a threat called into the station in Eatonville. The building was evacuated while the Eatonville and Orlando police departments investigated. Shortly before 5 a.m., police gave the all clear....
WATCH: Florida plane crashes onto busy street
The pilot of a small plane had a close call after it crashed on a road in Orlando Friday.
WESH
5 hospitalized in Daytona Beach crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Roads Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
