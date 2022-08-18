Read full article on original website
mageenews.com
The Downtown Magee Homeowner District Group to Meet
The Downtown Magee Homeowner District neighborhood group has submitted a legal complaint to the Zoning Commission for discussion Tuesday night, August 23, 2022, 5:30 PM at City Hall.
Mississippi town getting 2 medical marijuana businesses
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) — The Hattiesburg City Council approved permits for two medical marijuana businesses at an August 3 meeting. Pine Belt News reported the council approved two conditional use permits for medical marijuana dispensaries that will be located adjacent to a property at 6335 U.S. 49 Suite 40 and adjacent to a property at […]
How gas prices have changed in Hattiesburg in the last week
Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Crude is trading at roughly $91 per barrel. Gas prices have fallen every day for the last nine weeks and crude oil has fallen by 30% in roughly that same period. Prices could decline […]
Driver dies after vehicle goes into Pearl River
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A driver in Marion County died after his vehicle went into the Pearl River on August 20. According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the Highway 44 Extension at the Pearl River Boat Ramp around 11:40 a.m. After firefighters arrived, they began to search the banks […]
impact601.com
JCSD continues to search for Frederick "Fred" Cooley
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to seek Frederick "Fred" Cooley, age 42, following a shooting incident on Meador Road near the intersection of Indian Springs Road on Saturday afternoon. Cooley reportedly fired a handgun multiple times at another adult male at a residence where they were both present...
impact601.com
Dr. Ezi out as West Jasper Superintendent
After 157 days since the West Jasper School District acted in a split vote to place Superintendent of Education, Dr. Kenitra Ezi, on administrative leave, board minutes have revealed that Dr. Ezi has been terminated as of August 9, 2022. “The Board finds there was and is substantial and credible...
impact601.com
Firework mishap in Rustin Community results in adult male suffering a critical injury
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded on Sunday afternoon to a report of a adult male who suffered a critical injury during a fireworks mishap at a residence on Newcomb Road in the Rustin Community. The adult male victim and a female victim, who was later discovered to be...
WDAM-TV
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students. Marion County Superintendent Michael Day confirmed that the school board terminated the employee on Friday, Aug. 19. He said that the district immediately initiated an investigation upon hearing the allegations and notified local law enforcement as required by law.
WDAM-TV
2 people suffer injuries in firework accident in Rustin community Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people suffered injuries in a fireworks accident in Jones County Sunday afternoon. According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the department responded to a report of a man who suffered a critical injury during a fireworks mishap at a home on Newcomb Road in the Rustin community.
Man accused of shooting at three people in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man faces multiple aggravated assault charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Hattiesburg on Saturday, August 20. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on James Street. They said Lashaun Brownlow Jr., 33, of Hattiesburg, shot the car of a known […]
ourmshome.com
Delicious Food and Hospitality Shines at the Bird Dog Cafe in Laurel
Since Ben and Erin Napier’s HGTV series “Hometown,” visitors, tourists, and even life-long residents of Laurel are finding out about the great businesses that the city has and continues to attract other businesses to open in this charming small town. Nestled among the ancient oaks and timeless...
WDAM-TV
JCSD searching for 13 most wanted individuals
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking several individuals on its most wanted list. Jones County investigators are looking for 13 people with active bench warrants issued by a Jones County Circuit Court judge on unrelated charges. The following people are on the county’s...
WDAM-TV
Local church celebrates 27 years and new designation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is celebrating 27 years of worship and their new building. Pathway Christian Fellowship Church held a designation ceremony Sunday afternoon to declare its new building as an official place of faith. “Through the hills and valleys, ups and downs and so forth, to...
WDAM-TV
Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears
BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion. On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Aug. 19-21
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (Aug. 19-21) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Lincoln County Wildlife Expo – Friday & Saturday – Brookhaven This family-friendly event will feature dogs shows, pig catching, a […]
impact601.com
Anthony Stennett
Anthony Stennett, 74 of Laurel, MS passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born Tuesday, August 26, 1947, in Laurel, Mississippi to Paul and Susie Stennett. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in the Calhoun Cemetery in Laurel,...
Two people shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened on Monday, August 15 in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the shooting just before 11:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. At the scene, officers found that one person had been shot in […]
Florida man arrested in Mississippi for 1996 homicide
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi in connection to a 1996 homicide that was considered a cold case. Authorities with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) in Michigan said deputies found Sharon Hammack dead on October 3, 1996. They determined that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to […]
Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
WDAM-TV
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The man killed in a shooting in Lamar County Sunday evening has been identified. According to Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne, the man was identified as 20-year-old Kenneth Cooley. He died from multiple gunshot wounds. One woman was also wounded during the shooting. Her condition...
