ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

Comments / 0

Related
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 19-22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:16 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound between Siracusa Hi Rise/City; Traffic incident. 8:19 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person. 10:07 a.m. Under Bridge by...
MORGAN CITY, LA
legalreader.com

Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving

Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Six drug arrests, fourth-offense DWI reported over the weekend

Area authorities reported the arrests of six people on drug charges over the weekend, including a Morgan City man accused of possessing heroin. Morgan City police also arrested a man on a fourth drunken driving charge. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
MORGAN CITY, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berwick, LA
brproud.com

Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
BATON ROUGE, LA
nomadlawyer.org

Houma: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In houma, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In houma Louisiana. Located 88 kilometers southwest of New Orleans, Houma, Louisiana, is a charming town with a rich Cajun culture and world-renowned cuisine. Known as the Bayou Country, the area is made up of vast wetlands and mysterious swamps bordered by the bountiful Gulf of Mexico.
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To The Lighthouse#Ham Radio#Lighthouses#Submitted Photo Berwick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
WAFB

African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Walker Police attempt to ID 2 suspects for alleged theft

BATON ROUGE, La. - Walker Police are working to identify two men who allegedly stole from Stine’s on Walker South Road on Tuesday, July 12. According to detectives, the suspects entered the store at 4 p.m., loaded a Stihl pressure washer and a Milwaukee blower-trimmer combo package into a shopping cart without paying.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10

BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled out of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers. According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at grocery store in Baker

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to an overnight blaze at a grocery store on Baker Blvd. Firefighters with the Baker City Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department all responded to a fire around 2 a.m. at the Baker Boulevard Grocery located at 3306 Baker Blvd.
BAKER, LA
stmarynow.com

IRVING SINGLETON

Irving Singleton, 87, a resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Morgan City Legacy Nursing Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services at noon at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters, Daphne Harrara of...
MORGAN CITY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy