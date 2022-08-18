Read full article on original website
Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 19-22
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 8:16 a.m. U.S. 90 Westbound between Siracusa Hi Rise/City; Traffic incident. 8:19 a.m. 8000 block of La. 182; Suspicious person. 10:07 a.m. Under Bridge by...
legalreader.com
Two Cars were Damaged by an 18-Wheeler in Baton Rouge, Driver Charged with Careless Driving
Recoverable damages usually address economic loss including lost wages, medical bills, and damage to property. Louisiana – August 8, 2022 – A big rig driver hauling building supplies lost control of his vehicle causing sheets of plywood to fly into two cars in Baton Rouge. One of the vehicles had the windows shattered, body crunched up and the roof caved in, and the other sustained less destruction. The big rig had to be towed away with notable damage as well. Good Samaritans on the scene assisted the driver out of the crushed car. Four individuals from the two cars were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A Baton Rouge Police Department representative noted that lives are often not spared in these kinds of crashes, and with this type of cargo load the injuries could have been catastrophic. Accident victims should consult with a Baton Rouge car accident attorney to determine next actions toward property replacement and medical costs incurred due to car crash injuries.
Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
stmarynow.com
Six drug arrests, fourth-offense DWI reported over the weekend
Area authorities reported the arrests of six people on drug charges over the weekend, including a Morgan City man accused of possessing heroin. Morgan City police also arrested a man on a fourth drunken driving charge. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City...
brproud.com
Deputies: Fight at Gonzales bar leads to gunshots, at least one arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An overnight argument involving multiple people allegedly broke out at a Gonzales bar and led to a Sunday (August 21) morning standoff between the two sides in Baton Rouge. But when shots were fired, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) stepped...
nomadlawyer.org
Houma: Top 7 Best Places To Visit In houma, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In houma Louisiana. Located 88 kilometers southwest of New Orleans, Houma, Louisiana, is a charming town with a rich Cajun culture and world-renowned cuisine. Known as the Bayou Country, the area is made up of vast wetlands and mysterious swamps bordered by the bountiful Gulf of Mexico.
wbrz.com
Person shot in Denham Springs neighborhood Monday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was wounded in a shooting in Livingston Parish Monday morning. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Rosewood Street, in a neighborhood off Lockhart Road. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Louisiana deputy comforts little girl at crash scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was recently photographed “calming a scared little girl involved in” a single-vehicle accident. The accident took place in the Gardere neighborhood on Tuesday, August 16. A deputy nicknamed “Deputy Deeds,” responded to the scene along with emergency responders. “Deputy Deeds,” aka, […]
27-Year-Old Kaitlyn Jones Died In A Deadly Car Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly car crash in the 10,000 block of Airline Highway. The crash occurred when a Ford Driven by a 22-year-old struck a metal guardrail along with a concrete pylon. With minor injuries, the driver [..]
brproud.com
Charlie Wilson and Friends, Xscape, at Raising Canes River Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Comedy and Soul Festival is coming to the Capital City. Charlie Wilson and Friends, along with Xscape will be performing at the Raising Canes River Center on Sept. 9. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
brproud.com
30 children reportedly on school bus involved in accident on N Sherwood Forest Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that a school bus has been involved in an accident on Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the two-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of N Sherwood Forest Blvd. Along with the school bus, a passenger vehicle was...
Louisiana State Representative charged with reckless driving
A Louisiana State Representative was arrested and charged with DWI after reckless driving, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated.
African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
Walker Police attempt to ID 2 suspects for alleged theft
BATON ROUGE, La. - Walker Police are working to identify two men who allegedly stole from Stine’s on Walker South Road on Tuesday, July 12. According to detectives, the suspects entered the store at 4 p.m., loaded a Stihl pressure washer and a Milwaukee blower-trimmer combo package into a shopping cart without paying.
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
brproud.com
BRPD investigates viral video showing fight in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an investigation is underway after a video circulated on social media showing a fight that broke out in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend. The NAACP Baton Rouge Branch released the following statement:. “We were notified of...
wbrz.com
Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled out of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers. According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge detectives conduct drug bust on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug bust conducted by Baton Rouge authorities yielded thousands of dollars in cash, drugs and guns. Police said $24,295, 495 grams of marijuana, a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine, and an AK-style pistol were seized from a residence on Coursey Boulevard.
brproud.com
Firefighters extinguish early morning fire at grocery store in Baker
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple fire departments were called to an overnight blaze at a grocery store on Baker Blvd. Firefighters with the Baker City Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department and Zachary Fire Department all responded to a fire around 2 a.m. at the Baker Boulevard Grocery located at 3306 Baker Blvd.
stmarynow.com
IRVING SINGLETON
Irving Singleton, 87, a resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Morgan City Legacy Nursing Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until services at noon at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery. He is survived by two daughters, Daphne Harrara of...
