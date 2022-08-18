Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Related
SFGate
Massachusetts' second largest city urges indoor water limits
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — While many New England communities have issued outdoor water use restrictions as the drought in the region worses, the second largest city in Massachusetts is taking things a step further and reminding residents not to let indoor faucets flow longer than necessary. The city of...
SFGate
Former Tennessee Speaker Casada arrested in corruption probe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering with federal funds. Their indictments come months after Republican Rep. Robin Smith abruptly resigned when faced with federal wire...
SFGate
Arrest after 11 dead dogs found at Southern California homes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after nearly a dozen dogs in her care were found dead at three residences in Southern California, authorities said Monday. Police and Animal Control began investigating Aug. 11 after ten dead dogs were discovered...
SFGate
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Body found in reservoir believed to be California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that...
SFGate
DNA, dental records identify 4 killed by California wildfire
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed last month when California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year swept through a remote hamlet. DNA and dental analysis were used to identify the Klamath River residents, the Siskyou County Sheriff's Office tweeted Friday. They were Kathleen...
Chipotle is bringing drive-thrus to Northern California. Here's where they'll be located.
Five more "Chipotlanes" are slotted to open in Northern California by the end of 2022.
Major Hollywood movie 'Thomas Crown Affair' will film in San Francisco
The film will get $19.5 million in tax credits and bring $87.9 million to the SF economy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Iconic Butterfly House in Carmel Lands on the Market for $40M
A famed midcentury modern property in Carmel, CA, known as the Butterfly House has landed on the market for $40 million. Named for its flared roof construction, which resembles wings, the recognizable design is perched on a rocky outcropping on the coastline. “There are only five houses in Carmel that...
Comments / 0