Computers

CoinDesk

Is Ethereum's Merge Priced-In?

Katie Talati, the director of research at investment firm Arca, thinks traditional finance institutions are at risk of missing out on a once-in-a-decade trade. Right now, she said, ether (ETH) is woefully underpriced and there’s a catalyst around the corner. Next month, Ethereum will have billions of dollars worth...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Sepolia Is the First Ethereum Testnet to Get a Post-Merge Upgrade

Sepolia, an Ethereum test network (testnet) chain had a post-merge update on Aug. 22 at 03:01 UTC – the first of its kind on any of the Ethereum proof-of-stake testnets. The update was originally slated for Aug. 17, but was postponed for four days to allow some offline validators to rejoin the network.
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Morgan Stanley Says Tightening in the Crypto Market Has Paused

Institutional investors have stopped redeeming stablecoins and the coins’ market cap, an indicator of liquidity in the crypto market, has stopped falling. Even so, there appears to be little demand for positions to be rebuilt, Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a research report Friday. Last week was the first...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

How to Add Value to Real-World Documents With Authentication

Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices, contributed writing for this report. We thank our former intern, Zad Mahana, for his expertise and assistance in all aspects of our work on Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) and for his help in writing this paper. Introduction. In December 2021,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollup#Smart Contract#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Zk Rollups
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Macro Retakes Front Seat, Pushing Bitcoin Down Below $21K

Price Point: Bitcoin trades in line with U.S. equities, briefly dropping to levels below $21,000 on Monday morning. Some analysts are still optimistic for the wider market, which might give the cryptocurrency some momentum. Other analysts see BTC and ETH remaining choppy in the short term. Market Moves: Bitcoin fell...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $21K in Weekend Trading; India Crypto Industry's Challenging Year

Prices: Bitcoin catches its breath after its Friday plunge. Insights: India's crypto industry has faced a challenging 2022. What comes next?. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context.
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

Wall Street Giant DTCC Launches Private Blockchain Platform to Settle Trades More Quickly

New York-based post-trade financial services company, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC), which processes all trades in the U.S. stock market, has launched a private blockchain project aimed at settling trades more quickly for clients, according to a press release Monday. The DTCC acts as the counterparty for most trades in the U.S. and underpins the entire public securities market.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Banks Are Coming to Crypto’s Rescue

One of the biggest losers in this crypto winter has been trust: trust in people, trust in systems, trust in companies and even trust in technology. The collapse of Terra and then Celsius Network has uncovered a willful naivety on the part of many market participants. For many people it has been a shock from which it will take a long time to recover. To get out of this slump, crypto needs to get serious.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin's Weekly Chart Shows Bear Market Likely to Worsen or Does It?

There may be more pain ahead for bitcoin (BTC). That is the message from a weekly chart momentum indicator, which is about to flash the first bearish signal in over three years. Bitcoin's 50-week simple moving average (SMA) is trending south and looks set to drop below the 100-week SMA...
CURRENCIES
CoinDesk

Can Ethereum Fight Back Against the US’ Sweeping Censorship Attempt?

Well, the annoying market is still annoying, wishy-washy and boring (apart from bitcoin tanking Thursday night) so we’re going to keep leaning into tech, policy, privacy and other related topics until the annoying market stops being annoying. Don’t worry, though, there’s still plenty to chew on out there. For...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Why Decentralization Cultivates Community

Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices, contributed writing for this report. In December 2021, CoinDesk Indices launched its Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) to set the standard for defining the industries of digital assets. Every one of the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization is assigned to an industry, defined by DACS, then at least one industry is assigned to an industry group, and finally, at least one industry group is assigned to a sector.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

South Korea Plans to Tax Crypto Airdrop Recipients: Report

In South Korea, recipients of crypto airdrops could be slapped with a tax of up to 50%, a government official said, according to Digital Times. Airdrops, or blockchain based token giveaways, are one of the ways crypto companies market their initiatives. South Korea said last year it will start taxing...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Australia to Use 'Token Mapping' as Framework for Crypto Regulation

Australia's new government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese since May 23, will begin a review of how cryptocurrency assets are managed, with a view toward keeping practices up to date and protecting consumers, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement released on Monday. "Australians are experiencing a digital...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Seven S. Korean Brokerages Plan to Start Crypto Exchanges Next Year: Report

Seven large traditional brokerages in South Korea have started laying the groundwork for their own crypto exchanges in the first half of next year, local newspaper NewsPim reported on Monday. The firms have applied for preliminary approval and establishment of corporations to run virtual asset exchanges, the report said. Mirae...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Funds See Minor Outflows Amid Trading Volume Dip: CoinShares

Crypto funds saw minor outflows totaling $9 million in the seven days up to Aug. 19, as trading volume dropped to $1 billion, the second lowest this year, according to a CoinShares report. Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw a third straight week of outflows totaling $15 million. The largest cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Zoom Video Is Trading Lower By 11%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket

Quotient Limited QTNT shares rose 58.2% to $0.3070 in pre-market trading. Quotient recently reported a wider Q1 loss. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AERI shares rose 34.5% to $15.00 in pre-market trading. Alcon AG ALC agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals for $15.25 per share, valuing Aerie at about $770 million. Eqonex Limited...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

CryptoPunks Briefly Flip Bored Apes as NFT Prices Continue to Crater

The floor price for CryptoPunk non-fungible tokens (NFT) briefly passed that of rival blue chip collection Bored Ape Yacht Club on Monday, highlighting the battle for top dog in the cooled off NFT market. The event is one of the many “flippenings” to happen in the crypto world, with both...
MARKETING
CoinDesk

Ronin Hackers Converted Some Stolen Ether to Bitcoin: SlowMist Researcher

A researcher at security firm SlowMist has stated that the attackers behind this year’s $625 million Ronin bridge exploit converted part of their stolen funds from ether (ETH) to bitcoin (BTC) and used sanctioned privacy mixers to mask their identities further. The March exploit affected Ronin validator nodes for...
PUBLIC SAFETY

