Joe Biden Ignores Elon Musk & Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law, 70% Fewer EVs Now Qualify for $7,500 Credit
President Biden and Elon Musk both have plans for the future of electric vehicles. The President would not entertain Elon Musk's idea and moves forward with changes to EV credits.
Tesla Challenged Claims That Accused EV Maker For Racial Bias, California Agency Denied It
California's Office of Administrative Law denied Tesla Inc's TSLA petition to review its claim that the Department of Civil Rights (DCR) prosecuted the EV maker for racial bias without conducting complete investigations, Reuters reports. The OAL did not disclose the reason behind the denial and allowed Tesla to pursue its...
Neuralink’s brain chip delays may have forced Elon Musk to look for help
Musk seems frustrated with the delays in Neuralink's progress.
