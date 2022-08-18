MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.

