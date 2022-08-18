Read full article on original website
Coos Fire Protective Association increases fire danger level to 'high'
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has increased the fire danger level to "high" effective Tuesday, August 23 due to high temperatures and worsening fuel conditions across southern Oregon. CFPA says live fuels are at the point where they are available for fire to burn,...
Additional funding for fighting wildfires making a difference
EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
Authorities address community questions regarding illegal marijuana seizures
Josephine County, Ore. — At the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council meeting on August 11, a request was made to Josephine County Sheriff's Office to explain why illegal marijuana that has been seized by law enforcement cannot be sold legally to support or fund law enforcement. "Many of our...
Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, Quiet Mountain fires contained
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, and Quiet Mountain fires are now contained, Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Monday afternoon. "Firefighters continued to work throughout [Sunday] evening and have achieved 100% containment on all known incidents," DFPA stated. In the last week, DFPA has responded and...
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
Crews respond to 'human caused' fires on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane in Douglas County
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Fire suppression crews responded to two separate grass fires in Roseburg around 1 p.m., located on Big Bend Road and Orchard Lane, respectively. "Both fires were quickly suppressed by responding rural firefighters and estimated to be less than 0.01-acre," Douglas Forest Protective Association said. Both fires...
63-year-old Douglas County man located, confirmed to be safe
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett has been located outside of the search area, the Douglas County Sheriff's office said Monday. "A deputy with the Sheriff's Office has contacted Mr. Garrett who is confirmed to be safe," DCSO said. "Out of respect for his privacy and wishes, no additional details will be released."
Search efforts continue for missing Douglas County man
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Search efforts by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office continue for 63-year-old Rick Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18th. According to police, Garrett was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker.
23-year-old man dies in motorcycle accident
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. Deputies say on Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a...
