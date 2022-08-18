ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Coos Fire Protective Association increases fire danger level to 'high'

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has increased the fire danger level to "high" effective Tuesday, August 23 due to high temperatures and worsening fuel conditions across southern Oregon. CFPA says live fuels are at the point where they are available for fire to burn,...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Additional funding for fighting wildfires making a difference

EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Familiar summer sight returns to Western Oregon

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. — Hot, dry, and dusty days are what Western Oregon's known for in August. That goes hand in hand with the formation of dust devils in the Willamette Valley as farmers start to turn over their fields. The number of days without rainfall haven't been the...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Medford, OR
KVAL

Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, Quiet Mountain fires contained

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Dutchman Complex, Bear Mountain, and Quiet Mountain fires are now contained, Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Monday afternoon. "Firefighters continued to work throughout [Sunday] evening and have achieved 100% containment on all known incidents," DFPA stated. In the last week, DFPA has responded and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

63-year-old Douglas County man located, confirmed to be safe

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett has been located outside of the search area, the Douglas County Sheriff's office said Monday. "A deputy with the Sheriff's Office has contacted Mr. Garrett who is confirmed to be safe," DCSO said. "Out of respect for his privacy and wishes, no additional details will be released."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Disaster Management#Alertsense
KVAL

Search efforts continue for missing Douglas County man

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Search efforts by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office continue for 63-year-old Rick Garrett who was reported missing on Thursday, August 18th. According to police, Garrett was last known to be in a tan/gold colored 1999 GMC Sierra Extended Cab pickup. The pickup has a lumber rack, silver toolbox and a Deadhead sticker.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

23-year-old man dies in motorcycle accident

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. Deputies say on Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a...
PHOENIX, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy