Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
The Independent

Treasury told to reveal if it is preparing for Liz Truss’s crisis budget in scrutiny row

The Treasury is being urged to reveal whether it is preparing for Liz Truss’s “emergency budget”, in the growing row over whether the Tory leadership favourite is dodging scrutiny.The likely next prime minister has signalled she will not ask an independent watchdog to give its verdict on the £30bn-plus package of tax cuts she plans within weeks of taking office.Mel Stride, the Tory chair of the Commons Treasury Committee, has warned she would be “flying blind” without fresh forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) – which are likely to be highly gloomy about the UK economy.Now Mr...
Benzinga

Monday's Market Minute: Focal Points For The Week Ahead

We begin the week with indices lower into the cash open as investors and traders express concerns ahead of comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell at Friday’s Jackson Hole symposium. Fed speakers during the last couple weeks seem to be looking past some of the softer-than-expected data recently to the rate hike to come at the upcoming September FOMC meeting.
The Guardian

Factories bearing the brunt of UK economic slowdown

Britain’s factories are bearing the brunt of the slowdown in the economy as higher costs, weaker demand and supply bottlenecks combine to send output plunging. Two separate snapshots of industrial activity showed a decline in manufacturing activity – part of a Europe-wide trend exacerbated by the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.
Benzinga

Bosch-Backed Autonomous Driving Startup From China Mulls $500M IPO

China-based Guangzhou WeRide Technology Co is considering a potential $500 million initial public offering, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the situation. The driverless technology startup is working with advisers on the potential listing and is weighing the U.S and Hong Kong markets. According to the people, if WeRide chooses...
