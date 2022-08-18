Tracking the Tropics: Tropical wave in Southeast Mexico becoming more organized

A tropical wave moving through the northern Guatemalan and Southeast Mexico region is slowly becoming more organized in the last couple of hours. This wave is expected to track to the northwest and enter the southwest Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center still has chances for development relatively low at 40% for both 2 and 5 days out. We will continue to see slow development as it arrives in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

Current models keep it on a track towards northeast Mexico and will push inland by Saturday night. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system on Friday, if necessary.

There is currently no threat for impact for Southwest Florida at this point. However, we will continue to monitor the tropic as we approach the peak of the season.

