ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

A quick guide to Missouri hunting permits and seasons

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQayy_0hMNiQef00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With fall and winter coming to Missouri, many are preparing for hunting season. If you’re new to the area or new to hunting in general, here’s a quick guide to hunting seasons and permits.

How to Get a Permit

Permits are fairly easy to get in Missouri. You’ll need to create an account through the Missouri Department of Conservation website to purchase one. Prices for permits vary widely depending on what you want to hunt.

Archers’ permits cost $19 for residents, $9.50 for youth, and $265 for non-residents. They’re free if you’re a landowner in Missouri. Generally, permits cost less than $20 for Missouri residents, but they are specific to the species they allow you to hunt. You can shop for your permit with the Missouri Department of Conservation .

Seasons

Bear

Black bear permits are given out through random drawings. The application period is May 1-31, so it’s too late to get one this year. Those who applied for the permit could look at the results of the drawing as of July 1.

Missouri’s first black bear hunting season deemed a success by state conservation officials

Deer

  • Archery: Sept. 15-Nov. 11 and Nov. 23-Jan.15
  • Youth firearms: Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 25-27
  • Firearms: Nov 12-22
  • Firearms for antlerless: Dec. 3-11
  • Firearms, alternative methods: Dec. 24-Jan. 3

Elk

Like bear permits, elk permits are given out by random drawing.

  • Archery: Oct. 15-23
  • Firearms: Dec. 10-18

Fox

  • Red or gray hunting and trapping: Nov. 15-Jan. 31

Quail

  • Youth: Oct. 29-30
  • General: Nov. 1-Jan 15
Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show

Turkey

  • Archery: Sept. 15-Nov. 11 and Nov. 23-Jan. 15
  • Firearms: Oct. 1-31

Waterfowl

  • Teal: Sept. 10-25
  • Canada geese: Oct. 1-9 and Nov 11-Feb. 6
  • Brant: Oct. 1-9 and Nov. 11-Feb. 6
  • Ducks, coots and geese for youth in middle and north zones: Oct. 22-23
  • Ducks and coots for north zone: Oct. 29-Dec. 27
  • Ducks and coots for middle zone: Nov. 5-13 and Nov. 19-Jan. 8
  • Ducks, coots, and geese for youth in south zone: Nov. 19-20
  • Snow, blue and Ross’s geese: Feb. 7-April 30 and Nov. 11-Feb. 6
  • Greater White-Fronted geese: Nov. 11-Feb. 6
  • Ducks and coots for south zone: Nov. 24-27 and Dec. 7-Jan. 31

These are just some of the popular species to hunt. You can find a full list of hunting seasons for less common species on the Missouri Department of Conservation website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10

Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
MISSOURI STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Charges refiled in Missouri boat sinking that killed 17

BC-US (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office has refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against three men in connection with the sinking of a tourist boat that killed 17 people in 2018. The vehicle, known as a duck boat, sank during a storm shortly after it entered Table Rock...
BRANSON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
KICK AM 1530

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
tncontentexchange.com

The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill

The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Waterfowl Hunting#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Hunting Season#Bear Hunting#Bear Black#Deer Archery#Elk#Fox
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
westkentuckystar.com

Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri

A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Travel
KOLR10 News

State ballot measures are new abortion battleground

State ballot measures are becoming the new battleground over abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.  Abortion rights advocates are energized after voters in Kansas earlier this month rejected an attempt to strip abortion protections from the state constitution, the first statewide vote on abortion since the court’s […]
MICHIGAN STATE
KHBS

Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
ARKANSAS STATE
krcgtv.com

Swimming not recommended at two Missouri state beaches

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there were high E. coli concentrations at two state beaches. Officials do not recommend swimming at these two beaches, as of Wednesday, August 17:. Cuivre River State Park - Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy. Watkins Woolen Mill State Park -...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy