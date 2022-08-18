Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
Novant Health opens new pulmonary medicine clinic in Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine in Shallotte saw its first patients on Monday, August 22. Though sleep studies must still be done at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, the clinic’s providers can help treat lung conditions such as asthma and COPD along with sleep apnea and other sleep conditions. The new clinic also reduces the amount of people who need to be referred to the office in Wilmington.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County. Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County firefighters test limits for active people with disabilities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about a test of endurance over the weekend for local firefighters, 41-miles, 24-hours, running to eight New Hanover County fire stations, all for a good cause. WWAY tagged along for the last leg of their run, firefighters, at this point, on their...
WECT
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has announced that the private information of some clients may have been disclosed to Facebook’s parent company, Meta. Per the report, the incorrect configuration of Novant’s Facebook ads and a Meta website traffic tool led to the leak. Information at risk includes:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Schools offering in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Schools is teaming up with the County’s Health Services next month to offer in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations. Tdap and Meningococcal Vaccine are required for students entering 7th grade, and a Meningococcal Vaccine booster is required for students entering 12th grade.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three local organizations teaming up to provide affordable housing to homeless in Wilmington
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Cape Fear Collective is partnering with the Good Shepherd Center and Norco Management Holdings to renovate Driftwood Apartments. Cape Fear Collective purchased the apartments last year, and says its partnership with the other two agencies will help them provide options for people and families who need it most.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Co. Commissioners approve lottery funds for NHCS renovation and repair projects
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners discussed a number of topics impacting the county at their meeting on Monday, August 22. Commissioners heard from the New Hanover County Airport Authority, Health and Human Services, New Hanover County Schools at the meeting. At the New Hanover...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of children with autism being served through unique program in Wrightsville Beach
Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY)– A team of surfers from across the county, and around the world, taking part in ‘Surfers Healing’. The program is designed to enrich the lives of people living with autism. The founders of the program, Izzy and Danielle Paskowitz say they discovered the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman. A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW’s move in week wraps up over weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- UNCW’s campus was bustling with families dropping their kids off to wrap up move in week. Vehicles filled parking lots in-front of student housing, unloading furniture and saying goodbye to students getting ready to start their fall semester. UNCW started welcoming students back on campus Friday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Students anticipate somewhat normal first day of school
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – It will look a little different for students headed back to school in a few weeks. Public schools across Southeastern North Carolina are set to open on August 29, leaving parents wondering what COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. As of now,...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cfcc.edu
“CFCC trained me for real life” — David Eakins
Even before graduating from CFCC’s Computer Integrated Machining (CIM) program, David Eakins secured a job working for Interroll Group, a leading global provider of machinery handling solutions. After graduating from Cape Fear, Eakins landed a job with GE Aviation in Castle Hayne, NC as a CNC (computer numerically controlled)...
WECT
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Sherriff’s Office holds active shooter training to help keep schools safe
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– The New Hanover County Sherriff’s Office held an active shooter training at Anderson Elementary School on Saturday morning. Over 60 SROs geared up to ‘Go to the Threat and Eliminate the Threat’, which is the moto of their mission. For the best training,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard receiving $15,000 grant for food insecure residents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local organization aiming to feed the hungry around the Cape Fear is receiving $15,000 over the next three years to help with their mission. The United Way of the Cape Fear Area is partnering with Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard to promote health, wellbeing and financial security in the region.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
HIGHLIGHTS: North Brunswick and Whiteville football
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Since Friday’s forecast included a lot of rain, Whiteville and North Brunswick moved their Friday night matchup that was supposed to be played at Whiteville to Saturday at noon at North Brunswick, since the Scorpions play on turf. Below are the highlights from the...
Comments / 0