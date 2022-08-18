ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Novant Health opens new pulmonary medicine clinic in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine in Shallotte saw its first patients on Monday, August 22. Though sleep studies must still be done at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, the clinic’s providers can help treat lung conditions such as asthma and COPD along with sleep apnea and other sleep conditions. The new clinic also reduces the amount of people who need to be referred to the office in Wilmington.
SHALLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health expands access to pulmonary medicine with new Brunswick County location

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health Medical Group has opened a new clinic in Shallotte to expand access to pulmonary and sleep medicine services in Brunswick County. Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine – Shallotte welcomed its first patients today at its location within the medical office building at 512 Village Road, Shallotte. The office will be open Monday through Friday.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Health
City
Wilmington, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Andrews
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman. A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW’s move in week wraps up over weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- UNCW’s campus was bustling with families dropping their kids off to wrap up move in week. Vehicles filled parking lots in-front of student housing, unloading furniture and saying goodbye to students getting ready to start their fall semester. UNCW started welcoming students back on campus Friday...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Fire Department adding new positions for the first time in years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, Wilmington’s Fire Department is not only hiring new firefighters, but actually expanding the department’s size. That’s because the city is working to open a new station in Riverlights – and with a shortage of firefighters already, the city is stepping up their recruitment efforts.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc System#Health System#Medical Services#General Health#Unc Health#Unc School Of Medicine#Coastal
cfcc.edu

“CFCC trained me for real life” — David Eakins

Even before graduating from CFCC’s Computer Integrated Machining (CIM) program, David Eakins secured a job working for Interroll Group, a leading global provider of machinery handling solutions. After graduating from Cape Fear, Eakins landed a job with GE Aviation in Castle Hayne, NC as a CNC (computer numerically controlled)...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

HIGHLIGHTS: North Brunswick and Whiteville football

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Since Friday’s forecast included a lot of rain, Whiteville and North Brunswick moved their Friday night matchup that was supposed to be played at Whiteville to Saturday at noon at North Brunswick, since the Scorpions play on turf. Below are the highlights from the...
LELAND, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy