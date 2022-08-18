Grand jury indicts Dayton man in connection to 2-month-old son’s death

DAYTON — A Dayton man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of his 2-month-old son.

James Gilmore, 31, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on one count of murder, involuntary manslaughter, attempt to commit tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability and five counts of endangering children.

On July 21, police responded to a “person down” call at an apartment in the 3300 block of White Oak Drive. Upon arrival, they found medics attempting life-saving measures on a 2-month-old boy.

The infant was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where medical staff said his injuries were consistent with abuse, according to an affidavit and statement of facts. The baby died from his injuries on July 28.

Gilmore was caring for his son when he became unresponsive. Police said he denied knowing what caused the infant to become unresponsive.

During an investigation, detectives obtained surveillance footage from the day officers were called to the apartment.

“Video revealed Mr. Gilmore taking actions to prevent [the infant] from breathing, leading to his eventual unresponsiveness,” according to the statement of facts.

Gilmore was arrested Aug. 8 and is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail, according to online jail records.

