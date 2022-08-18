Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Proposal Accepted for Development of Former Sheldon Church Site
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A plan has been accepted to bring some additional housing options to Sheldon at the site of a former blighted property. City officials recently had the old Bethel Church torn down several years after it was damaged by fire with a proposal being accepted last week to bring a series of affordable homes to the land.
kicdam.com
Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
kicdam.com
Break-In at Kossuth County Bank Leads to Arrest of Man Suspected of Crimes in Six Counties
Ledyard, IA (KICD) — At around 6 a.m. on August 18 the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a break-in at Bank Plus in Ledyard. Deputies at the scene discovered someone attempted to remove the ATM, then tried to break it open when that failed. Video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle description, which was shared with Palo Alto, Emmet and Winnebago Counties in Iowa, and Martin and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. Agencies in these areas were already investigating a string of crimes including a stolen vehicle and several break-ins and thefts.
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Hartley Woman Arrested For Driving While Impaired
Hull, IA (KICD)– The Sioux County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence of illegal drugs Friday. A news release says it’s the third time 37 year old Brea Schopp has been arrested for operating a vehicle in an impaired state. She had two young passengers when she was stopped on highway 18 West of Hull around 7am and was also charged with child endangerment.
Le Mars PD offering reward for information about damaged fire pit
Police are asking for information about who may have damaged a fire pit in a local town and are offering a reward for that information.
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail
Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Dies After Her Five Dogs Attack Her In Clay County
(Rossie, IA) — A woman in rural Clay County died near the driveway to her home after being attacked by her dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 9-1-1 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash on a county road near Rossie, about 12 miles south of Spencer. The caller told dispatchers he could see a person in a nearby ditch but could not get close because of a group of large dogs near the person. Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office determined it was not a crash, and the person in the ditch — identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe had died from injuries caused by the five dogs that were all determined to be hers. All five of the animals were euthanized following the investigation.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for threatening officer
ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 10:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in Orange City on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Christian Larry Alokoa stemmed from a report of a disturbance outside an apartment in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. Officers...
kicdam.com
Kathryn “Kay” Hoffert, 99, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 99-year-old Kathryn “Kay” Hoffert of Pocahontas will be Thursday, August 25th, at 10:30 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas with burial at Summit Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Powers Funeral Home in Pocahontas is...
kicdam.com
Multiple Dogs Euthanized After Causing Rossie Woman’s Death
Rossie, IA (KICD)– A Rossie woman has died after being involved in an incident involving a group of dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 911 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash in the 4500 mile of 200th Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI after crash
SHELDON—A 64-year-old rural Sheldon man was arrested about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Kenneth Erwin Boone stemmed from the stop of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection of Pine Street and North Eighth Avenue after it struck an unoccupied vehicle, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Arrest on warrants leads to more charges
PRIMGHAR—A 61-year-old Primghar man faces more charges after his initial arrest about 8:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on O’Brien County warrants. The additional charges against James Duane McClain stemmed from his arrest on warrants for fifth-degree theft and second-degree criminal mischief, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0