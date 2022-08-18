(Rossie, IA) — A woman in rural Clay County died near the driveway to her home after being attacked by her dogs. The Clay County Communications Center originally received a 9-1-1 call Monday afternoon from a person believing he had come across a motorcycle crash on a county road near Rossie, about 12 miles south of Spencer. The caller told dispatchers he could see a person in a nearby ditch but could not get close because of a group of large dogs near the person. Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office determined it was not a crash, and the person in the ditch — identified as 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe had died from injuries caused by the five dogs that were all determined to be hers. All five of the animals were euthanized following the investigation.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO